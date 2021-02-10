Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  XPeng Inc.    XPEV

XPENG INC.

(XPEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XPeng : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 8, 2021

02/10/2021 | 06:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on March 8, 2021 -

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 unaudited financial results, on Monday, March 8, 2021, before the open of U.S. markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005479/en/

XPeng P7 (Photo: Business Wire)

XPeng P7 (Photo: Business Wire)

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 8, 2021 (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 8, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

 

 

United States:

+1-833-350-1333

 

 

United Kingdom:

+44-203-547-8612

 

 

International:

 

+1-236-389-2427

 

 

Hong Kong, China:

+852-3012-6671

 

 

Mainland China:

400-820-9391

 

 

Conference ID:

9292911

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time to be connected to the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaopeng.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until March 15, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:

+1-800-585-8367

International:

+1-416-621-4642

Replay Access Code:

9292911

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng Inc. is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about XPENG INC.
12:46aXPENG : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Monda..
BU
02/03XPENG : Ships Second Batch of G3 Smart Electric SUV for Customers in Norway
BU
01/31XPENG : Reports 470% Jump in January Vehicle Deliveries
MT
01/31XPENG : Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
BU
01/29XPENG : Morgan Stanley Starts XPeng at Overweight With $70 Price Target
MT
01/28Chinese Electric Vehicle Start-ups Seek Innovation-Driven Recurring Sales Gen..
MT
01/28XPENG : to Recall 13,399 G3 Cars
DJ
01/28GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
AQ
01/26XPENG : launches OTA upgrade for P7
BU
01/22XPENG : to Deploy Amap's In-car Navigation System for Autonomous Driving
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 648 M 876 M 876 M
Net income 2020 -3 931 M -610 M -610 M
Net cash 2020 15 646 M 2 428 M 2 428 M
P/E ratio 2020 -57,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 241 B 37 459 M 37 402 M
EV / Sales 2020 39,9x
EV / Sales 2021 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 3 715
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart XPENG INC.
Duration : Period :
XPeng Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPENG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 372,91 CNY
Last Close Price 313,68 CNY
Spread / Highest target 43,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiao Peng He Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heng Xia President & Director
Hong Di Gu Vice Chairman & President
Hsueh Ching Lu Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Tao He Director & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPENG INC.13.82%37 459
TESLA, INC.20.38%815 357
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.46%213 563
BYD COMPANY LIMITED27.95%107 557
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.39%105 766
NIO LIMITED28.93%98 196
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ