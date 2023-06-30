By Yi Wei Wong

Electric vehicle company XPeng Inc.'s Hong Kong-listed shares are sharply higher Friday, after the company announced the launch of its new G6 sports utility vehicle.

The car maker's shares are up 12% at 50.90 Hong Kong dollars (US$6.49) at midday in Hong Kong.

The price of the G6, which is seen as a rival to Tesla's Model Y, will start at CNY209,900, well below Model Y's starting price of around CNY263,900.

In a note, Citi analysts call the pricing attractive and XPeng's announcement should be read by traders as being "neutral to slightly positive."

The U.S. investment bank estimates that the G6 model could bring in monthly sales of around 10,000 units, as the pricing strategy for the model could attract customers who want an entry-level mid-sized electric SUV, but who can't afford higher-priced models.

However, the bank maintains a sell rating and target price of US$6.28 on the car maker's U.S.-listed shares as the analysts think the company will continue to face serious challenges in 2023 and beyond due to its poor sales performance recently. The shares last closed at U$11.83.

