  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. XPeng Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9868   KYG982AW1003

XPENG INC.

(9868)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:44 2023-04-14 am EDT
39.10 HKD   -1.76%
08:21aChina's Xpeng aims to cut costs with new vehicle manufacturing platform
RE
04/14XPENG to Present Next-Gen Technology Architecture on April 16; Next Production Model to Debut on April 18; Live Broadcast from China - English Replay Available
AQ
04/14XPENG to Present Next-Gen Technology Architecture on April 16
BU
China's Xpeng aims to cut costs with new vehicle manufacturing platform

04/16/2023 | 08:21am EDT
Person walks past an XPeng G9 electric vehicle (EV) at its flagship store in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng unveiled on Sunday a new platform it developed in-house for making vehicles, which it said will reduce the development and manufacturing costs for its company's upcoming models.

The Smart Electric Platform Architecture (SEPA) 2.0 will help Xpeng to reduce costs of powertrain systems including batteries by 25% and those of intelligent driving system by 50% by the end of 2024, Brian Gu, Xpeng's president, told reporters in Shanghai on Sunday.

He said that these cost reductions would give Xpeng an edge against its rivals in an increasingly competitive market.

"Since early this year..., a number of players have been launching aggressive price cuts," said Gu.

"The focus on the capability of offering attractive products at affordable prices becomes even more important."

Xpeng will build its G6 SUV, which will debut at the Shanghai auto show starting on Tuesday, as the first model to be built on the SEPA 2.0, according to the company.

The architecture includes front and rear integrated aluminum die casting technologies and integrating battery packs into the car body, which will improve the manufacturing efficiency and reduce the weight of the vehicles, the company added.

Xpeng's rival Tesla uses massive casting machines, also known as gigapresses, to make large single pieces of vehicle underbodies. It has since 2020 been manufacturing its Model Y with a single-piece rear casting part and in 2022 started using a front-casting part in its Texas plant.

In January, Tesla cut prices globally including China to spur demand while Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in March that demand at scale was limited by affordability.

More than 40 auto brands in China have followed Tesla and joined what analysts called a price war, slashing prices of their best-selling models to defend market share.

Xpeng's Chief Executive He Xiaopeng also said on Sunday that an automaker needs to achieve annual sales of 3 million units globally to get a chance to survive beyond a decade.

Xpeng's car sales slumped nearly 50% in the first quarter of the year, underperforming the overall EV segment in China.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.82% 150.9091 Real-time Quote.0.59%
TESLA, INC. -0.48% 185 Delayed Quote.50.19%
XPENG INC. -0.60% 9.92 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
XPENG INC. -1.76% 39.1 Delayed Quote.1.96%
Financials
Sales 2023 36 130 M 5 260 M 5 260 M
Net income 2023 -7 820 M -1 138 M -1 138 M
Net cash 2023 16 234 M 2 363 M 2 363 M
P/E ratio 2023 -8,56x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 58 621 M 8 534 M 8 534 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
EV / Sales 2024 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 15 829
Free-Float 73,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 68,14 CNY
Average target price 83,69 CNY
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Peng He Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heng Xia Co-President
Hong Di Gu Vice Chairman & Co-President
Feng Ying Wang Co-President
Ji Han Xu Vice President-Automotive Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPENG INC.1.96%8 534
TESLA, INC.50.19%586 323
LI AUTO INC.20.39%23 993
NIO INC.-4.92%15 318
LUCID GROUP, INC.13.18%14 144
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-27.40%12 404
