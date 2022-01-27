Log in
    9868   KYG982AW1003

XPENG INC.

(9868)
  Report
Tesla drops after supply chain warning, drags down other EV makers

01/27/2022 | 12:47pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York

(Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Inc slumped on Thursday, with smaller competitors also taking a hit after the leading electric vehicle maker warned that supply chain problems will last throughout 2022.

Tesla's stock dropped 8% and was on track for its worst one-day percentage decline since early November after the company late on Wednesday posted a strong quarterly report but warned that component shortages would limit production this year.

Shares of several other electric vehicle makers also fell, with Rivian Automotive Inc last down 9% and set to close at its lowest level since the EV pickup truck maker's Wall Street debut in November.

Lucid Group Inc dropped 11%, Lordstown Motors Corp lost 8% and Nikola Corp fell over 7%. U.S. shares of Chinese EV maker Xpeng Inc slumped almost 9%.

The slump in EV stocks was far worse than the Nasdaq's 0.3% decline by midday.

On Tesla's quarterly conference call, Chief Executive Elon Musk said volume growth would comfortably exceed 50% this year despite the supply chain troubles. He also said Tesla in 2022 would focus on ramping up production rather than launching new products, such as an upcoming Cybertruck and a more affordable car.

At least six analysts raised their price targets following Tesla's report, with some looking beyond current supply chain limitations and pointing to the company's strong growth expectations.

"With Tesla's demand to exceed supply likely for the foreseeable future, Tesla's path of volume will be purely a function of its production," Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy wrote in a research note.

Tesla's stock has declined about 30% from its record high close on Nov. 4.

The median analyst price target is now $1,087, which is about 26% above Tesla's current price of $862.89.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Noel Randewich


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.31% 8.686 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. -9.22% 2.45 Delayed Quote.-21.74%
LUCID GROUP, INC. -10.40% 29.955 Delayed Quote.-12.19%
NIKOLA CORPORATION -7.86% 7.06 Delayed Quote.-22.39%
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. -9.19% 54.73 Delayed Quote.-41.87%
S&P 500 -0.13% 4341.94 Delayed Quote.-8.73%
TESLA, INC. -8.55% 856.8648 Delayed Quote.-11.30%
XPENG INC. -5.50% 141 End-of-day quote.-24.32%
All news about XPENG INC.
12:47pTesla drops after supply chain warning, drags down other EV makers
RE
12:05pTesla Shares Drop on Disappointment Over Launch Delays; Other EV Makers Also Lower
MT
06:25aChinese EV Maker Nio Mulls IPO Venue Change to Singapore from Hong Kong
MT
01/26Chinese EV Maker Hozon Seeks $500 Million in Pre-Hong Kong IPO Funding Round
MT
01/19Chinese EV Maker Human Horizons Eyes $500 Million Hong Kong IPO
MT
01/19China to Introduce New NEV Policies as Subsidies End
MT
01/17Tesla, XPeng, Others Raise Prices in China Ahead of End of Subsidies
MT
01/17China’s NEV Battery Output Soars 163% in 2021
MT
01/12China’s NEV Sales Hit 3.5 Million Units in 2021, Ranking First Globally For Seven..
MT
01/12Xpeng, Li Auto, NIO Shares Rise After Macquarie Initiates Coverage
MT
Analyst Recommendations on XPENG INC.
Financials
Sales 2021 20 395 M 3 205 M 3 205 M
Net income 2021 -5 530 M -869 M -869 M
Net cash 2021 23 932 M 3 760 M 3 760 M
P/E ratio 2021 -38,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 202 B 31 943 M 31 724 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,73x
EV / Sales 2022 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 5 084
Free-Float 50,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 235,77 CNY
Average target price 410,74 CNY
Spread / Average Target 74,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Peng He Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heng Xia President & Director
Ji Han Xu Vice President-Automotive Research & Development
Qin Liu Independent Director
Ji Xun Foo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPENG INC.-24.32%31 943
TESLA, INC.-11.30%943 428
NIO INC.-28.47%36 042
XPENG INC.-25.89%31 943
LI AUTO INC.-21.84%25 496
FISKER INC.-28.80%3 323