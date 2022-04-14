Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. XPeng Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9868   KYG982AW1003

XPENG INC.

(9868)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/14 04:08:24 am EDT
109.30 HKD   +5.81%
04/14Xpeng CEO warns of risks of production suspensions for all China automakers
RE
04/14CATL to Partner With Indonesian State Companies on $6 Billion EV Battery Project
DJ
04/14Chinese Electric Vehicle Makers Claw Back After Steep Fall
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Xpeng CEO warns of risks of production suspensions for all China automakers

04/14/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
Xpeng Motors CEO and Chairman He Xiaopeng poses with guests during a G3 car launch ceremony in Guangzhou

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Automakers in China may have to suspend production in May if suppliers in Shanghai and surrounding areas are not able to resume work, He Xiaopeng, the chief executive officer of Chinese electric-car maker Xpeng, said on Thursday.

Some Chinese authorities are trying to resolve the situation, said He on his personal Wechat feed which was seen by Reuters, adding he hoped more government departments can provide support.

China's race to stop the spread of COVID-19 is clogging highways and ports, stranding workers and shutting countless factories - disruptions that are rippling through global supply chains for goods ranging from electric vehicles to iPhones.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about XPENG INC.
Analyst Recommendations on XPENG INC.
Financials
Sales 2021 20 662 M 3 240 M 3 240 M
Net income 2021 -5 575 M -874 M -874 M
Net cash 2021 26 479 M 4 152 M 4 152 M
P/E ratio 2021 -28,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 147 B 23 084 M 23 084 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,84x
EV / Sales 2022 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 5 084
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart XPENG INC.
XPeng Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 171,74 CNY
Average target price 319,57 CNY
Spread / Average Target 86,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Peng He Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heng Xia President & Director
Ji Han Xu Vice President-Automotive Research & Development
Qin Liu Independent Director
Ji Xun Foo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPENG INC.-44.55%23 710
TESLA, INC.-3.26%1 056 627
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-60.31%37 058
LUCID GROUP, INC.-42.05%36 454
NIO INC.-35.54%33 733
LI AUTO INC.-18.91%26 451