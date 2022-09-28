Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xperi Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPER   US98390M1036

XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION

(XPER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:33 2022-09-28 am EDT
14.22 USD   +0.28%
09:18aAdeia Announces Executive Leadership Team and Board of Directors for Future Independent IP Licensing Business
BU
09/26S&P Dow Jones Unveils Changes to S&P 500, MidCap, SmallCap Indices
MT
09/26On October 3, Xperi Inc. to Ring NYSE Opening Bell; Adeia Inc. to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adeia Announces Executive Leadership Team and Board of Directors for Future Independent IP Licensing Business

09/28/2022 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adeia, the IP licensing business of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (the “Company”), today announced the appointment of both the leadership team and the Board of Directors of Adeia Inc., the future independent IP licensing business that will remain after the completion of the spin-off of the Company’s product business on October 1.

The new Adeia Inc. leadership team will be comprised of the following members:

  • Chief Executive Officer - Paul Davis
  • Chief Financial Officer - Keith Jones
  • Chief Legal Officer - Kevin Tanji
  • Chief Licensing Officer & General Manager, Media - Dr. Mark Kokes
  • Chief Licensing Officer & General Manager, Semiconductor - Dana Escobar
  • Chief People Officer - Denise Morgan

Paul Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Adeia, stated, “I am honored to begin our journey as a stand-alone company with a world class team that will continue our commitment to innovation. Adeia’s inventions will continue to help shape the way millions of people explore and experience entertainment and enhance billions of devices in an increasingly connected world. With decades of experience and one of the largest IP portfolios in the media and semiconductor industries, Adeia is exceptionally well positioned to continue its growth as a separate, publicly traded company.”

The Adeia Inc. Board of Directors will bring a strong combination of industry experience, corporate expertise, and diverse perspectives to Adeia Inc. The Board of Directors will be comprised of the following members:

  • Dan Moloney – Mr. Moloney will serve as the Chairman of Adeia Inc.’s Board of Directors. He has served as a member of Xperi Holding Corporation’s Board of Directors since June 2020 and served as a member of TiVo Corporation’s Board of Directors from September 2013 until June 2020. Mr. Moloney is an Executive Advisor at Siris Capital, LLC, a leading private equity firm in the technology and telecommunications industries. Mr. Moloney will also serve as Chair of the Adeia Inc.’s Compensation Committee.
  • Paul Davis – Mr. Davis was named Chief Executive Officer of Adeia Inc. effective upon completion of its separation as a stand-alone company on October 1. He is currently the Chief Legal Officer of Xperi Holding Corporation and President of the IP licensing business. He served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Xperi Corporation, the predecessor to Xperi Holding Corporation, prior to the merger with TiVo Corporation in 2020 and as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Tessera Technologies, Inc., the predecessor to Xperi Corporation before the acquisition of DTS, Inc. in 2016.
  • V Sue Molina, CPA – Ms. Molina served as a member of Xperi Corporation’s Board of Directors from February 2018 to May 2020. She worked in public accounting for 27 years and was a Partner at both Ernst & Young and Deloitte. While at Deloitte she was the National Partner in charge of the Initiative for the Retention and Advancement of Women. Ms. Molina will also serve as Chair of Adeia Inc.’s Audit Committee.
  • Tonia O’Connor – Ms. O’Connor has served as a member of Xperi Holding Corporation’s Board of Directors since December 2021. She is the Chief Executive Officer of Tone It Up, a plant based, nutritional products company, for women, by women. Prior to joining Tone It Up, Ms. O’Connor was the Chief Executive Officer of Chopra Global and the President and Chief Revenue Officer of Univision Communications.
  • Raghavendra Rau – Mr. Rau has served as a member of Xperi Holding Corporation’s Board of Directors since June 2020. Prior to that Mr. Rau served as a member of TiVo Corporation’s Board of Directors since May 2015 and as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors since June 2019. He was the interim President and Chief Executive Officer of TiVo Corporation from July 2018 to May 2019. Mr. Rau will also serve as Chair of Adeia Inc.’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Paul Davis stated, “We are incredibly pleased to welcome each of these board members as we begin our journey as a stand-alone, publicly traded company. We look forward to benefitting from their expertise and valuable perspectives as we execute our long-term strategy.”

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (Adeia, DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, Adeia, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About Adeia

Adeia invents, develops and licenses fundamental innovations that shape the way millions of people explore and experience entertainment in an increasingly connected world. From TVs to smartphones, and across all types of entertainment experiences, Adeia’s technologies allow users to manage content and connections in a way that is smart, immersive and personal. For more information, please visit adeia.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION
09:18aAdeia Announces Executive Leadership Team and Board of Directors for Future Independent..
BU
09/26S&P Dow Jones Unveils Changes to S&P 500, MidCap, SmallCap Indices
MT
09/26On October 3, Xperi Inc. to Ring NYSE Opening Bell; Adeia Inc. to Ring Nasdaq Closing B..
BU
09/23S&P Places Xperi Holding Corp. 'BB-' Rating On CreditWatch Negative On Separation Of IP..
MT
09/20Xperi Holding Seeks Strategic Acquisitions
CI
09/20Xperi Holding Corporation Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
09/20Transcript : Xperi Holding Corporation - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
09/20Xperi Hosts its 2022 Virtual Investor Day
BU
09/12DTS and Sense Media Group Partner on First-of-its-Kind Automotive in-Cabin Industry Eve..
BU
09/09Xperi Holding Launches Vewd OpX for Android TV Operator Tier
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 946 M - -
Net income 2022 -2,08 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -945x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 479 M 1 479 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 250
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xperi Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,18 $
Average target price 22,50 $
Spread / Average Target 58,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon E. Kirchner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Andersen Chief Financial Officer
David C. Habiger Chairman
Petronel Bigioi Chief Technology Officer-Product
Christopher A. Seams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION-25.01%1 479
ACCENTURE PLC-38.16%162 147
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-19.28%135 214
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.69%94 529
INFOSYS LIMITED-26.18%71 587
SNOWFLAKE INC.-49.86%54 338