Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xperi Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPER   US98390M1036

XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION

(XPER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/25 03:48:04 pm EDT
16.13 USD   +0.75%
03:10pDTS : X for Immersive Audio Bitstream (IAB) opens the door to adoption in theatres worldwide
PU
03:10pXPERI : Quu and xperi join forces to deliver content to connected cars
PU
04/22Xperi's TiVo, TELEV8 Collaborate to Launch TV Content Platform for Hospitality Industry
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DTS:X for Immersive Audio Bitstream (IAB) opens the door to adoption in theatres worldwide

04/25/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DTS:X for IAB implementation has begun with beta theatre sites in France, Hong Kong and Singapore

SAN JOSE, Calif.-April 25, 2022-DTS, a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) ("Xperi"), today announced the launch of DTS:X for Immersive Audio Bitstream (IAB). The addition of DTS:X for IAB brings the extraordinary and immersive sound of DTS:X to a deeper library of content and to a wider audience in theatres worldwide.

The SMPTE standardized immersive audio bitstream ensures a single IAB digital cinema package (DCP) is interoperable with IAB immersive sound supported theatres, reducing the number of mixes and cinema masters content owners must make. This leads to simplified theatrical distribution and DCP management in theatres, allowing studios and content creators to reduce the number of audio versions needed for a single film title. DTS:X for IAB conforms with IAB specification ST 2098-2, as defined and published by SMPTE. Movies with an immersive soundtrack can be played back in any auditorium featuring DTS:X for IAB, which makes more immersive content available to exhibitor partners.

"DTS:X for IAB continues to position DTS:X as a leader in the cinema audio industry", said Loren Nielsen, vice president, content relations and strategy at Xperi. "IAB opens the door to broader DTS:X adoption in theatres and plays a critical role in enabling studios to reduce their overall title mixing and mastering versions. DTS:X for IAB also supports high frame rate content (HFR)".

DTS:X for IAB rendering is available on multiple devices through long-time Xperi partner GDC and new provider Cinionic. DTS:X for IAB capable devices include GDC SX-4000, GDC SX-4000X, GDC SR-1000X and Barco APX. Implementation of DTS:X for IAB has begun with several beta sites capable of DTS:X for IAB playback in theatres across Hong Kong, Singapore and France, with plans for more theatres transitioning to DTS:X for IAB soon.

Implementation of the DTS:X for IAB renderer supports all elements in the SMPTE 2098-2 IAB specification. DTS has also developed an open-source IAB validation application capable of testing conformance with ST 2098-2 and IAB Profile 1.

About DTS, Inc.

Since 1993, DTS has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. Now, DTS is also powering imaging and sensing technologies as well. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.

About Xperi Holding Corporation
Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (Adeia, DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, Adeia, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

# # #

Contacts

Xperi Investors:

Jill Koval, Arbor Advisory Group

+1 203-832-4449
IR@xperi.com

Xperi Media:
Stephanie Stone, Director, Communications

+1 310-595-4964

media@xperi.com

Source: Xperi Holding Corp

XPER - P

Back to Stories

Disclaimer

Xperi Holding Corporation published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 19:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION
03:10pDTS : X for Immersive Audio Bitstream (IAB) opens the door to adoption in theatres worldwi..
PU
03:10pXPERI : Quu and xperi join forces to deliver content to connected cars
PU
04/22Xperi's TiVo, TELEV8 Collaborate to Launch TV Content Platform for Hospitality Industry
MT
04/22TiVo and TELEV8 Deliver Reimagined TV Experience for Hospitality and Visitor-based Venu..
BU
04/07Xperi's TiVo Renews Data Licensing Deal With VideoAmp
MT
04/05TiVo Stream 4K First to Fully Integrate with YouTube TV in Move to Strengthen Premium L..
BU
03/15XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/03Blonder Tongue Laboratories and TiVo Announce Advanced OTT to Linear Broadcast Conversi..
AQ
02/28TiVo Launches Suite of Omni-Screen, Data-Driven Advertising Solutions to Bridge Gap Bet..
BU
02/28Xperi Holding Corporation Launches Suite of Omni-Screen, Data-Driven Advertising Soluti..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 923 M - -
Net income 2022 25,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 64,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 677 M 1 677 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xperi Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,01 $
Average target price 24,67 $
Spread / Average Target 54,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon E. Kirchner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murali Dharan Co-President & Chief Operating Officer-Perceive
Robert J. Andersen Chief Financial Officer
David C. Habiger Chairman
Petronel Bigioi Chief Technology Officer-Product
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION-15.34%1 677
ACCENTURE PLC-25.03%196 861
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.37%172 777
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.43%124 330
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.35%93 889
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.01%86 894