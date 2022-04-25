DTS:X for Immersive Audio Bitstream (IAB) opens the door to adoption in theatres worldwide

DTS:X for IAB implementation has begun with beta theatre sites in France, Hong Kong and Singapore

SAN JOSE, Calif.-April 25, 2022-DTS, a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) ("Xperi"), today announced the launch of DTS:X for Immersive Audio Bitstream (IAB). The addition of DTS:X for IAB brings the extraordinary and immersive sound of DTS:X to a deeper library of content and to a wider audience in theatres worldwide.

The SMPTE standardized immersive audio bitstream ensures a single IAB digital cinema package (DCP) is interoperable with IAB immersive sound supported theatres, reducing the number of mixes and cinema masters content owners must make. This leads to simplified theatrical distribution and DCP management in theatres, allowing studios and content creators to reduce the number of audio versions needed for a single film title. DTS:X for IAB conforms with IAB specification ST 2098-2, as defined and published by SMPTE. Movies with an immersive soundtrack can be played back in any auditorium featuring DTS:X for IAB, which makes more immersive content available to exhibitor partners.

"DTS:X for IAB continues to position DTS:X as a leader in the cinema audio industry", said Loren Nielsen, vice president, content relations and strategy at Xperi. "IAB opens the door to broader DTS:X adoption in theatres and plays a critical role in enabling studios to reduce their overall title mixing and mastering versions. DTS:X for IAB also supports high frame rate content (HFR)".

DTS:X for IAB rendering is available on multiple devices through long-time Xperi partner GDC and new provider Cinionic. DTS:X for IAB capable devices include GDC SX-4000, GDC SX-4000X, GDC SR-1000X and Barco APX. Implementation of DTS:X for IAB has begun with several beta sites capable of DTS:X for IAB playback in theatres across Hong Kong, Singapore and France, with plans for more theatres transitioning to DTS:X for IAB soon.

Implementation of the DTS:X for IAB renderer supports all elements in the SMPTE 2098-2 IAB specification. DTS has also developed an open-source IAB validation application capable of testing conformance with ST 2098-2 and IAB Profile 1.

About DTS, Inc.

Since 1993, DTS has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. Now, DTS is also powering imaging and sensing technologies as well. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (Adeia, DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, Adeia, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

# # #

Contacts

Xperi Investors:

Jill Koval, Arbor Advisory Group

+1 203-832-4449

IR@xperi.com

Xperi Media:

Stephanie Stone, Director, Communications

+1 310-595-4964

media@xperi.com

Source: Xperi Holding Corp

XPER - P