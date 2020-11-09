Xperi Holding Corporation : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results 0 11/09/2020 | 04:14pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (the “Company”, “Xperi” or “we”) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. “We made significant progress on various strategic initiatives during the quarter and delivered financial results in line with our original second half expectations,” said Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi. “We are pleased to have successfully concluded a license with Comcast that further establishes the long term and recurring nature of our licensing programs within the media business. As a result of the license, we are raising our guidance for the second half of our fiscal year and are even more confident about our IP revenue outlook over the long term.” Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights: Revenue of $202.8 million.

Cash Flow from Operations of $62.2 million.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow 1 of $66.4 million.

of $66.4 million. Bought back $35 million of common stock at an average price of $12.39.

Finished the quarter with $203 million in cash and investments. The Comcast license agreement resolution occurred after the end of the third quarter and as a result will begin to be reflected in the Company’s fourth quarter results. Third Quarter 2020 Business and Recent Operating Highlights: IP Licensing Business Earlier today, the Company announced a new license agreement with Comcast.

The Comcast license agreement extends into 2031 and reinforces the strength of the Company’s IP patent portfolio and relevance to media consumption.

All outstanding litigation with Comcast has been settled. Product Business Consumer Experience business highlights: Expanded retail footprint for TiVo Stream 4K through Walmart, Walmart.com and Amazon.

Launched partner promotion and distribution with broadband operators for TiVo Stream 4K.

TiVo+ content expanded to include Pluto TV, Tubi, XUMO, and Locast and now delivers 144 core channels and up to 200 channels in major markets based on local availability.

IMAX Enhanced program expanded with the addition of Hisense TVs in China.

The Company’s startup, Perceive, continued to see expanded interest from potential customers in the PC, mobile, and enterprise segments. Connected Car business highlights: Delivered HD Radio on 14 new 2020 car models in North America.

Launched Connected Radio in the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class infotainment platform.

Added new features to the Company’s occupancy monitoring solutions, which include advanced computer vision features that will further enhance child presence detection, occupant detection and passenger authentication. Pay-TV business highlights: Liberty Latin America, Midco, MetroNet and RCN launched TiVo’s next-generation IPTV platforms. Capital Allocation During the quarter, the Company bought back 2.8 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $12.39, for a total of $35 million. On September 21, 2020, the Company paid $5.4 million to stockholders of record on August 31, 2020, for a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock. On October 28, 2020, the board of directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on December 21, 2020, to stockholders of record on November 30, 2020. Business Outlook The Company’s second half 2020 outlook is revised as follows: Category New GAAP Outlook Prior GAAP Outlook Revenue $625M to $645M $390M to $410M COGS $73M to $76M $72M to $75M Operating Expense excluding COGS $421M to $431M $380M to $395M Interest Expense $26M to $27M $26M to $27M Other Income ~ $3M ~ $2M Cash Tax (net of refunds) $33M to $35M $20M to $22M Basic Shares Outstanding 106M 109M Diluted Shares Outstanding 106M 110M Operating Cash Flow $330M to $350M $105M to $125M Category New Non-GAAP Outlook* Prior Non-GAAP Outlook Revenue $625M to $645M $390M to $410M COGS $73M to $76M $72M to $75M Operating Expense excluding COGS $275M to $285M $230M to $245M Interest Expense $26M to $27M $26M to $27M Other Income ~ $3M ~ $2M Cash Tax (net of refunds) $33M to $35M $20M to $22M Basic Shares Outstanding 106M 109M Diluted Shares Outstanding 112M 113M Adjusted Free Cash Flow1 $335M to $355M $109M to $114M *See tables for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP differences. 1 Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as Operating Cash Flow, less purchases of property and equipment, plus merger- and separation-related costs. Conference Call Information The Company will hold its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) on Monday, November 9, 2020. To access the call in the U.S., please dial 800-309-1256, and for international callers, dial +1 323-347-3622. The conference ID is 737032. All participants should dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a lower number of operators, wait times for the dial-in may be long and the Company suggests utilizing the webcast link to access the call at Q3 Earnings Call Webcast. Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s financial results, forecasts, and business outlook, the expected benefits of the Comcast license agreement, and the long term IP revenue outlook. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “may,” “would,” “might,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “expect,” “target,” similar expressions or the negatives of these words or other comparable terminology that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. All forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and are not guarantees of future results, such as statements about the anticipated benefits of the transaction. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: challenges in integration of Xperi and TiVo operations after the merger, anticipated tax treatment, unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenue, cost savings, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business strategies, and expansion and growth of the Company’s businesses; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the recent merger with TiVo; the Company’s ability to implement its business strategy; pricing trends, including the Company’s ability to achieve economies of scale; the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the merger with TiVo; uncertainty as to the long-term value of the Company’s common stock; legislative, regulatory and economic developments affecting the Company’s business; general economic and market developments and conditions; the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes under which the Company operates; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, natural disasters, the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) or similar outbreaks or pandemics, and their effects on economic and business environments in which the Company operates, as well as the Company’s response to any of the aforementioned factors; the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an adverse impact on our business, results of operations, and financial condition will depend on future developments, including measures taken in response to the pandemic, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted; and any plans regarding a potential separation of the combined business. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the transaction, are more fully discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in the Company’s filings with the SEC are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s consolidated financial condition, results of operations, liquidity or trading price of common stock. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. About Xperi Holding Corporation Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers. Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the Company’s earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures adjusted for either one-time or ongoing non-cash acquired intangibles amortization charges; costs related to actual or planned business combinations including transaction fees, integration costs, severance, facility closures and retention bonuses; separation costs; all forms of stock-based compensation; loss on debt extinguishment; realized and unrealized gains or losses on marketable equity securities and associated tax effects. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures used in this release provide investors with important perspectives into the Company’s ongoing business and financial performance, and provide a better understanding of our core operating results reflecting our normal business operations. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that the non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as non-GAAP Operating Expenses, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures in the tables attached hereto. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. All financial data is presented on a GAAP basis except where the Company indicates its presentation is on a non-GAAP basis. Set forth below are reconciliations of the Company’s reported and forecasted GAAP to non-GAAP financial metrics. – Tables Follow – XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Revenue: Licensing, services and software $ 195,319 $ 57,750 $ 448,802 $ 189,093 Hardware 7,478 117 9,291 456 Total revenue 202,797 57,867 458,093 189,549 Operating expenses: Cost of licensing, services and software revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 21,854 1,462 31,646 5,970 Cost of hardware revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 12,216 44 13,688 271 Research, development and other related costs 57,731 25,998 124,565 78,004 Selling, general and administrative 63,785 27,588 168,586 84,120 Depreciation expense 6,753 1,629 11,815 5,056 Amortization expense 50,894 25,146 105,447 75,919 Litigation expense 8,527 1,527 14,501 4,049 Total operating expenses 221,760 83,394 470,248 253,389 Operating loss (18,963 ) (25,527 ) (12,155 ) (63,840 ) Interest expense (13,393 ) (5,506 ) (24,602 ) (18,390 ) Other income and expense, net 2,305 429 3,448 7,537 Loss on debt extinguishment — — (8,300 ) — Loss before taxes (30,051 ) (30,604 ) (41,609 ) (74,693 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 482 (14,583 ) (6,761 ) (27,080 ) Net loss $ (30,533 ) $ (16,021 ) $ (34,848 ) $ (47,613 ) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (781 ) (407 ) (1,819 ) (1,095 ) Net loss attributable to the Company $ (29,752 ) $ (15,614 ) $ (33,029 ) $ (46,518 ) Loss per share attributable to the Company: Basic $ (0.28 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.95 ) Diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.95 ) Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculations-basic 107,499 49,459 75,441 49,036 Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculations-diluted 107,499 49,459 75,441 49,036 XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except for par value) (unaudited) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,725 $ 74,551 Available-for-sale debt securities 87,258 45,802 Equity securities — 1,124 Accounts receivable, net 111,915 24,177 Unbilled contracts receivable 164,138 121,826 Other current assets 36,084 13,735 Total current assets 515,120 281,215 Long-term unbilled contracts receivable 15,083 26,672 Property and equipment, net 65,432 32,877 Operating lease right-of-use assets 84,230 17,786 Intangible assets, net 1,005,522 232,275 Goodwill 846,913 385,784 Other long-term assets 136,395 71,336 Total assets $ 2,668,695 $ 1,047,945 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 18,829 $ 4,650 Accrued legal fees 9,607 1,316 Accrued liabilities 98,762 41,433 Deferred revenue 37,045 720 Current portion of long-term debt, net 43,704 — Total current liabilities 207,947 48,119 Deferred revenue, less current portion 23,400 — Long-term deferred tax liabilities 29,751 29,735 Long-term debt, net 956,530 334,679 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 69,463 13,414 Other long-term liabilities 95,637 76,898 Total liabilities 1,382,728 502,845 Commitments and contingencies Company stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock: $0.001 par value; (2020: authorized 350,000 shares, issued 110,020 shares,

outstanding 105,692 shares; 2019: authorized 150,000 shares, issued 63,622, outstanding 49,620

shares) 110 64 Additional paid-in capital 1,255,856 768,284 Treasury stock at cost (2020: 4,328 shares; 2019: 14,002 shares) (55,920 ) (368,701 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 819 (53 ) Retained earnings 89,709 148,317 Total Company stockholders’ equity 1,290,574 547,911 Noncontrolling interest (4,607 ) (2,811 ) Total equity 1,285,967 545,100 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,668,695 $ 1,047,945 XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (34,848 ) $ (47,613 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 11,815 5,056 Amortization of intangible assets 105,447 75,919 Stock-based compensation expense 26,614 22,832 Deferred income taxes (28,158 ) (43,101 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 8,300 — Other 8,635 1,484 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 14,982 9,202 Unbilled contracts receivable 37,874 96,905 Other assets (21,793 ) 2,726 Accounts payable 921 626 Accrued and other liabilities (6,471 ) (17,402 ) Deferred revenue 6,115 (2,420 ) Net cash from operating activities 129,433 104,214 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,975 ) (7,956 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 55 Cash acquired in merger transaction 117,424 — Purchases of intangible assets (692 ) — Purchases of short-term investments (68,093 ) (34,475 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 7,189 6,833 Proceeds from maturities of investments 19,683 22,490 Net cash from investing activities 72,536 (13,053 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividend paid (25,579 ) (29,588 ) Proceeds from debt, net 1,010,286 — Repayment of debt (357,125 ) (100,000 ) Repayment of assumed debt from merger transaction (734,609 ) — Contingent consideration payments after acquisition — (1,200 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2 672 Proceeds from employee stock purchase program 4,763 5,329 Repurchase of common stock (59,291 ) (4,282 ) Net cash from financing activities (161,553 ) (129,069 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 758 — Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 41,174 (37,908 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 74,551 113,625 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 115,725 $ 75,717 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 20,372 $ 16,517 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 30,647 $ 12,374 Stock issued in merger transaction $ 828,334 $ — XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Cash flow from operations (1) $ 62,191 Adjustments to cash flow from operations: Purchases of property & equipment (2) (1,083 ) Severance and retention bonus 1,917 Merger and integration costs 1,187 Separation-related costs 2,147 Adjusted free cash flow $ 66,359 (1) derived from the difference between Q3 year-to-date operating cash flow of $129,433 and Q2 year-to-date operating cash flow of $67,242. (2) derived from the difference between Q3 year-to-date purchases of property & equipment of $2,975 and Q2 year-to-date purchases of property & equipment of $1,892. XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 GAAP net loss $ (30,533 ) Adjustments to GAAP net loss: Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of revenue 258 Research, development and other 3,580 Selling, general and administrative 6,319 Amortization expense 50,894 Merger and integration-related costs: Transaction and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative 1,187 Severance and retention recorded to research, development and other 1,117 Severance and retention recorded to selling, general and administrative 2,474 Separation costs recorded in selling, general and administrative 2,147 Lease impairment recorded in selling, general and administrative 656 Cash taxes paid in excess of tax provision recorded (16,442 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 21,657 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.19 Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculations excluding the effects of stock-based compensation - diluted 112,724 XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE ON GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE EXCLUDING COGS (in millions) (unaudited) Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 Low High GAAP operating expense excluding COGS $ 421.0 $ 431.0 Stock-based compensation -- R&D (12.0 ) (12.0 ) Stock-based compensation -- SG&A (14.0 ) (14.0 ) Merger, integration and separation-related expense -- R&D (2.0 ) (2.0 ) Merger, integration and separation-related expense -- SG&A (15.0 ) (15.0 ) Amortization expense (103.0 ) (103.0 ) Total of non-GAAP adjustments (146.0 ) (146.0 ) Non-GAAP operating expense excluding COGS $ 275.0 $ 285.0 XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE ON OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (in millions) (unaudited) Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 Low High Cash flow from operations $ 330.0 $ 350.0 Adjustments to cash flow from operations: Purchases of property & equipment (12.0 ) (12.0 ) Merger, integration and separation costs 17.0 17.0 Adjusted free cash flow $ 335.0 $ 355.0 XPER-E View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109006002/en/

