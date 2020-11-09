Log in
XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION

(XPER)
Xperi Holding Corporation : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

11/09/2020 | 04:14pm EST

Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (the “Company”, “Xperi” or “we”) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“We made significant progress on various strategic initiatives during the quarter and delivered financial results in line with our original second half expectations,” said Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi. “We are pleased to have successfully concluded a license with Comcast that further establishes the long term and recurring nature of our licensing programs within the media business. As a result of the license, we are raising our guidance for the second half of our fiscal year and are even more confident about our IP revenue outlook over the long term.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue of $202.8 million.
  • Cash Flow from Operations of $62.2 million.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow1 of $66.4 million.
  • Bought back $35 million of common stock at an average price of $12.39.
  • Finished the quarter with $203 million in cash and investments.

The Comcast license agreement resolution occurred after the end of the third quarter and as a result will begin to be reflected in the Company’s fourth quarter results.

Third Quarter 2020 Business and Recent Operating Highlights:

IP Licensing Business

  • Earlier today, the Company announced a new license agreement with Comcast.
  • The Comcast license agreement extends into 2031 and reinforces the strength of the Company’s IP patent portfolio and relevance to media consumption.
  • All outstanding litigation with Comcast has been settled.

Product Business

Consumer Experience business highlights:

  • Expanded retail footprint for TiVo Stream 4K through Walmart, Walmart.com and Amazon.
  • Launched partner promotion and distribution with broadband operators for TiVo Stream 4K.
  • TiVo+ content expanded to include Pluto TV, Tubi, XUMO, and Locast and now delivers 144 core channels and up to 200 channels in major markets based on local availability.
  • IMAX Enhanced program expanded with the addition of Hisense TVs in China.
  • The Company’s startup, Perceive, continued to see expanded interest from potential customers in the PC, mobile, and enterprise segments.

Connected Car business highlights:

  • Delivered HD Radio on 14 new 2020 car models in North America.
  • Launched Connected Radio in the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class infotainment platform.
  • Added new features to the Company’s occupancy monitoring solutions, which include advanced computer vision features that will further enhance child presence detection, occupant detection and passenger authentication.

Pay-TV business highlights:

  • Liberty Latin America, Midco, MetroNet and RCN launched TiVo’s next-generation IPTV platforms.

Capital Allocation

During the quarter, the Company bought back 2.8 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $12.39, for a total of $35 million.

On September 21, 2020, the Company paid $5.4 million to stockholders of record on August 31, 2020, for a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock.

On October 28, 2020, the board of directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on December 21, 2020, to stockholders of record on November 30, 2020.

Business Outlook

The Company’s second half 2020 outlook is revised as follows:

Category

New GAAP Outlook

Prior GAAP Outlook

Revenue

$625M to $645M

$390M to $410M

COGS

$73M to $76M

$72M to $75M

Operating Expense excluding COGS

$421M to $431M

$380M to $395M

Interest Expense

$26M to $27M

$26M to $27M

Other Income

~ $3M

~ $2M

Cash Tax (net of refunds)

$33M to $35M

$20M to $22M

Basic Shares Outstanding

106M

109M

Diluted Shares Outstanding

106M

110M

Operating Cash Flow

$330M to $350M

$105M to $125M

Category

New Non-GAAP Outlook*

Prior Non-GAAP Outlook

Revenue

$625M to $645M

$390M to $410M

COGS

$73M to $76M

$72M to $75M

Operating Expense excluding COGS

$275M to $285M

$230M to $245M

Interest Expense

$26M to $27M

$26M to $27M

Other Income

~ $3M

~ $2M

Cash Tax (net of refunds)

$33M to $35M

$20M to $22M

Basic Shares Outstanding

106M

109M

Diluted Shares Outstanding

112M

113M

Adjusted Free Cash Flow1

$335M to $355M

$109M to $114M

*See tables for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP differences.

1 Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as Operating Cash Flow, less purchases of property and equipment, plus merger- and separation-related costs.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) on Monday, November 9, 2020. To access the call in the U.S., please dial 800-309-1256, and for international callers, dial +1 323-347-3622. The conference ID is 737032. All participants should dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a lower number of operators, wait times for the dial-in may be long and the Company suggests utilizing the webcast link to access the call at Q3 Earnings Call Webcast.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s financial results, forecasts, and business outlook, the expected benefits of the Comcast license agreement, and the long term IP revenue outlook. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “may,” “would,” “might,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “expect,” “target,” similar expressions or the negatives of these words or other comparable terminology that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. All forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and are not guarantees of future results, such as statements about the anticipated benefits of the transaction. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: challenges in integration of Xperi and TiVo operations after the merger, anticipated tax treatment, unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenue, cost savings, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business strategies, and expansion and growth of the Company’s businesses; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the recent merger with TiVo; the Company’s ability to implement its business strategy; pricing trends, including the Company’s ability to achieve economies of scale; the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the merger with TiVo; uncertainty as to the long-term value of the Company’s common stock; legislative, regulatory and economic developments affecting the Company’s business; general economic and market developments and conditions; the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes under which the Company operates; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, natural disasters, the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) or similar outbreaks or pandemics, and their effects on economic and business environments in which the Company operates, as well as the Company’s response to any of the aforementioned factors; the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an adverse impact on our business, results of operations, and financial condition will depend on future developments, including measures taken in response to the pandemic, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted; and any plans regarding a potential separation of the combined business. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the transaction, are more fully discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in the Company’s filings with the SEC are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s consolidated financial condition, results of operations, liquidity or trading price of common stock. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the Company’s earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures adjusted for either one-time or ongoing non-cash acquired intangibles amortization charges; costs related to actual or planned business combinations including transaction fees, integration costs, severance, facility closures and retention bonuses; separation costs; all forms of stock-based compensation; loss on debt extinguishment; realized and unrealized gains or losses on marketable equity securities and associated tax effects. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures used in this release provide investors with important perspectives into the Company’s ongoing business and financial performance, and provide a better understanding of our core operating results reflecting our normal business operations. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that the non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as non-GAAP Operating Expenses, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures in the tables attached hereto. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. All financial data is presented on a GAAP basis except where the Company indicates its presentation is on a non-GAAP basis.

Set forth below are reconciliations of the Company’s reported and forecasted GAAP to non-GAAP financial metrics.

– Tables Follow –

XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2020		 September 30,
2019		 September 30,
2020		 September 30,
2019
Revenue:
Licensing, services and software

$

195,319

 

$

57,750

 

$

448,802

 

$

189,093

 

Hardware

 

7,478

 

 

117

 

 

9,291

 

 

456

 

Total revenue

 

202,797

 

 

57,867

 

 

458,093

 

 

189,549

 

Operating expenses:
Cost of licensing, services and software revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

 

21,854

 

 

1,462

 

 

31,646

 

 

5,970

 

Cost of hardware revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

 

12,216

 

 

44

 

 

13,688

 

 

271

 

Research, development and other related costs

 

57,731

 

 

25,998

 

 

124,565

 

 

78,004

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

63,785

 

 

27,588

 

 

168,586

 

 

84,120

 

Depreciation expense

 

6,753

 

 

1,629

 

 

11,815

 

 

5,056

 

Amortization expense

 

50,894

 

 

25,146

 

 

105,447

 

 

75,919

 

Litigation expense

 

8,527

 

 

1,527

 

 

14,501

 

 

4,049

 

Total operating expenses

 

221,760

 

 

83,394

 

 

470,248

 

 

253,389

 

Operating loss

 

(18,963

)

 

(25,527

)

 

(12,155

)

 

(63,840

)

Interest expense

 

(13,393

)

 

(5,506

)

 

(24,602

)

 

(18,390

)

Other income and expense, net

 

2,305

 

 

429

 

 

3,448

 

 

7,537

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

(8,300

)

 

 

Loss before taxes

 

(30,051

)

 

(30,604

)

 

(41,609

)

 

(74,693

)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

482

 

 

(14,583

)

 

(6,761

)

 

(27,080

)

Net loss

$

(30,533

)

$

(16,021

)

$

(34,848

)

$

(47,613

)

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(781

)

 

(407

)

 

(1,819

)

 

(1,095

)

Net loss attributable to the Company

$

(29,752

)

$

(15,614

)

$

(33,029

)

$

(46,518

)

Loss per share attributable to the Company:
Basic

$

(0.28

)

$

(0.32

)

$

(0.44

)

$

(0.95

)

Diluted

$

(0.28

)

$

(0.32

)

$

(0.44

)

$

(0.95

)

 
Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculations-basic

 

107,499

 

 

49,459

 

 

75,441

 

 

49,036

 

Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculations-diluted

 

107,499

 

 

49,459

 

 

75,441

 

 

49,036

 

XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except for par value)
(unaudited)
 
September 30,
2020		 December 31,
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

115,725

 

$

74,551

 

Available-for-sale debt securities

 

87,258

 

 

45,802

 

Equity securities

 

 

 

1,124

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

111,915

 

 

24,177

 

Unbilled contracts receivable

 

164,138

 

 

121,826

 

Other current assets

 

36,084

 

 

13,735

 

Total current assets

 

515,120

 

 

281,215

 

Long-term unbilled contracts receivable

 

15,083

 

 

26,672

 

Property and equipment, net

 

65,432

 

 

32,877

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

84,230

 

 

17,786

 

Intangible assets, net

 

1,005,522

 

 

232,275

 

Goodwill

 

846,913

 

 

385,784

 

Other long-term assets

 

136,395

 

 

71,336

 

Total assets

$

2,668,695

 

$

1,047,945

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

18,829

 

$

4,650

 

Accrued legal fees

 

9,607

 

 

1,316

 

Accrued liabilities

 

98,762

 

 

41,433

 

Deferred revenue

 

37,045

 

 

720

 

Current portion of long-term debt, net

 

43,704

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

207,947

 

 

48,119

 

Deferred revenue, less current portion

 

23,400

 

 

 

Long-term deferred tax liabilities

 

29,751

 

 

29,735

 

Long-term debt, net

 

956,530

 

 

334,679

 

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

 

69,463

 

 

13,414

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

95,637

 

 

76,898

 

Total liabilities

 

1,382,728

 

 

502,845

 

Commitments and contingencies
Company stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

Common stock: $0.001 par value; (2020: authorized 350,000 shares, issued 110,020 shares,
outstanding 105,692 shares; 2019: authorized 150,000 shares, issued 63,622, outstanding 49,620
shares)

 

110

 

 

64

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,255,856

 

 

768,284

 

Treasury stock at cost (2020: 4,328 shares; 2019: 14,002 shares)

 

(55,920

)

 

(368,701

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

819

 

 

(53

)

Retained earnings

 

89,709

 

 

148,317

 

Total Company stockholders’ equity

 

1,290,574

 

 

547,911

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

(4,607

)

 

(2,811

)

Total equity

 

1,285,967

 

 

545,100

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

2,668,695

 

$

1,047,945

 

XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss

$

(34,848

)

$

(47,613

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment

 

11,815

 

 

5,056

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

105,447

 

 

75,919

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

26,614

 

 

22,832

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(28,158

)

 

(43,101

)

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

8,300

 

 

 

Other

 

8,635

 

 

1,484

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

 

14,982

 

 

9,202

 

Unbilled contracts receivable

 

37,874

 

 

96,905

 

Other assets

 

(21,793

)

 

2,726

 

Accounts payable

 

921

 

 

626

 

Accrued and other liabilities

 

(6,471

)

 

(17,402

)

Deferred revenue

 

6,115

 

 

(2,420

)

Net cash from operating activities

 

129,433

 

 

104,214

 

Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment

 

(2,975

)

 

(7,956

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

 

 

55

 

Cash acquired in merger transaction

 

117,424

 

 

 

Purchases of intangible assets

 

(692

)

 

 

Purchases of short-term investments

 

(68,093

)

 

(34,475

)

Proceeds from sales of investments

 

7,189

 

 

6,833

 

Proceeds from maturities of investments

 

19,683

 

 

22,490

 

Net cash from investing activities

 

72,536

 

 

(13,053

)

Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividend paid

 

(25,579

)

 

(29,588

)

Proceeds from debt, net

 

1,010,286

 

 

 

Repayment of debt

 

(357,125

)

 

(100,000

)

Repayment of assumed debt from merger transaction

 

(734,609

)

 

 

Contingent consideration payments after acquisition

 

 

 

(1,200

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

2

 

 

672

 

Proceeds from employee stock purchase program

 

4,763

 

 

5,329

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

(59,291

)

 

(4,282

)

Net cash from financing activities

 

(161,553

)

 

(129,069

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

758

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

41,174

 

 

(37,908

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

74,551

 

 

113,625

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

115,725

 

$

75,717

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Interest paid

$

20,372

 

$

16,517

 

Income taxes paid, net of refunds

$

30,647

 

$

12,374

 

Stock issued in merger transaction

$

828,334

 

$

 

XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
 
Cash flow from operations (1)

$

62,191

 

 
Adjustments to cash flow from operations:
Purchases of property & equipment (2)

 

(1,083

)

Severance and retention bonus

 

1,917

 

Merger and integration costs

 

1,187

 

Separation-related costs

 

2,147

 

Adjusted free cash flow

$

66,359

 

(1)

derived from the difference between Q3 year-to-date operating cash flow of $129,433 and Q2 year-to-date operating cash flow of $67,242.

(2)

derived from the difference between Q3 year-to-date purchases of property & equipment of $2,975 and Q2 year-to-date purchases of property & equipment of $1,892.
XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
 
GAAP net loss

$

(30,533

)

 
Adjustments to GAAP net loss:
Stock-based compensation expense:
Cost of revenue

 

258

 

Research, development and other

 

3,580

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

6,319

 

Amortization expense

 

50,894

 

Merger and integration-related costs:
Transaction and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative

 

1,187

 

Severance and retention recorded to research, development and other

 

1,117

 

Severance and retention recorded to selling, general and administrative

 

2,474

 

Separation costs recorded in selling, general and administrative

 

2,147

 

Lease impairment recorded in selling, general and administrative

 

656

 

Cash taxes paid in excess of tax provision recorded

 

(16,442

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

21,657

 

 
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted

$

0.19

 

Weighted average number of shares used in per share
calculations excluding the effects of stock-based compensation - diluted

 

112,724

 

XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE ON
GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE EXCLUDING COGS
(in millions)
(unaudited)
 
Six Months Ended
December 31, 2020
Low High
 
GAAP operating expense excluding COGS

$

421.0

 

$

431.0

 

Stock-based compensation -- R&D

 

(12.0

)

 

(12.0

)

Stock-based compensation -- SG&A

 

(14.0

)

 

(14.0

)

Merger, integration and separation-related expense -- R&D

 

(2.0

)

 

(2.0

)

Merger, integration and separation-related expense -- SG&A

 

(15.0

)

 

(15.0

)

Amortization expense

 

(103.0

)

 

(103.0

)

Total of non-GAAP adjustments

 

(146.0

)

 

(146.0

)

Non-GAAP operating expense excluding COGS

$

275.0

 

$

285.0

 

XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE ON
OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
(in millions)
(unaudited)
 
Six Months Ended
December 31, 2020
Low High
 
Cash flow from operations

$

330.0

 

$

350.0

 

 
Adjustments to cash flow from operations:
Purchases of property & equipment

 

(12.0

)

 

(12.0

)

Merger, integration and separation costs

 

17.0

 

 

17.0

 

Adjusted free cash flow

$

335.0

 

$

355.0

 

XPER-E


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 657 M - -
Net income 2020 -64,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 838 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 460 M 1 460 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,49x
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 97,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Jon E. Kirchner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Habiger Chairman
Robert J. Andersen Chief Financial Officer
Petronel Bigioi Chief Technology Officer-Product
Christopher A. Seams Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION-24.70%1 460
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED38.52%410 391
NVIDIA CORPORATION147.55%359 806
INTEL CORPORATION-24.16%186 008
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED64.35%164 006
BROADCOM INC.20.44%153 961
