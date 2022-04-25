Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xperi Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPER   US98390M1036

XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION

(XPER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/25 03:48:12 pm EDT
16.13 USD   +0.75%
03:10pDTS : X for Immersive Audio Bitstream (IAB) opens the door to adoption in theatres worldwide
PU
03:10pXPERI : Quu and xperi join forces to deliver content to connected cars
PU
04/22Xperi's TiVo, TELEV8 Collaborate to Launch TV Content Platform for Hospitality Industry
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xperi : QUU AND XPERI JOIN FORCES TO DELIVER CONTENT TO CONNECTED CARS

04/25/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quu is now a one-stop shop to put synced text and images on the digital dashboard

SAN JOSE, Calif. - 4/25/22 -Quu Inc., the trusted industry leader providing easy deployment of visual content for radio, and DTS®, a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) ("Xperi"), today announced a strategic partnership that makes it easy for radio to display and monetize content in connected cars.

Quu and Xperi are rolling out an integrated solution to sync programming and sales messages on vehicle dashboards. In the past, stations would go to Xperi to deploy its RAPID technology and then Quu for content management, monetization and reporting. Now, Quu is a one-stop shop for both.

With more vehicles hitting the streets daily with enhanced digital infotainment systems, there is an immediate need for radio to offer consistent, accurate and high-quality in-dash audio programming. This combined solution creates one integrated platform to produce and distribute metadata (such as song titles, lyrics, dialogue, etc.) beyond audio.

For consumers, the goal is consistent, accurate and high-quality audio programming information for all types of radio content, including music, commercials, promotions, PSAs and talk segments. Advertising agencies can benefit from the addition of visual elements of digital audio ads to enhance the client experience.

"Digital audio platforms provide for an elegant user experience. Radio has to provide a similar experience if we are to stay competitive against a growing myriad of choices," said David Santrella, CEO of Salem Media Group and Chairman of the NAB Joint Board of Directors. "Quu and Xperi's strategic partnership will make it easier for our industry to do that."

"We're making it convenient and efficient for radio stations to increase engagement and revenue now while taking the first steps toward the future," said Steve Newberry, CEO of Quu. "This partnership is driven by collaboration, trust and keeping our industry in a position of strength. We aim to demystify how and why stations benefit from the 'screenification' of radio."

"Enabling stations to deliver uniform content to connected cars via DTS AutoStage™ is an important step in future-proofing radio," said Joe D'Angelo, senior vice president, broadcast at Xperi. "The industry needs a standard approach and Quu provides one for the 300 million cars with RDS and 85 million HD-Radio equipped vehicles on the road today and sets radio up for the dashboard of tomorrow."

Xperi and Quu are rolling out this partnership in North America with plans to scale globally as this technology applies to all international digital broadcast standards.

Going to NAB and want to see this platform in action?

Visit Xperi's booth in the West Hall - W7422 for a demonstration and to learn what Quu can do for you.

About Quu

Quu is the trusted industry leader providing easy deployment of visual content for radio. The company's patented technology empowers radio stations to display dynamic programming and sales messages on vehicle dashboards. Local and network radio companies use synced Visual Quus like text, logos, and images to engage listeners and generate immediate incremental revenue. With over six billion Visual Quus delivered annually, Quu makes radio look as good as it sounds. Visit myquu.net to find out more.

For affiliate barter and network radio sales opportunities, please contact Quu's exclusive network radio partner Skyview Networks, at skyviewnetworks.com/quu.

About DTS, Inc.

Since 1993, DTS has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. Now, DTS is also powering imaging and sensing technologies as well. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.

About Xperi Holding Corporation
Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (Adeia, DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, Adeia, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

# # #

Xperi Media:
Amy Brennan, Corporate Communications

Amy.brennan@xperi.com

Xperi Media:

Melanie Webber, mWEBB Communications on behalf of Xperi

+ 1 949-307-1723

melanie@mwebbcom.com

Quu Media:

Suzy Schultz

suzy@creativeprism.com

Xperi Investors:

Jill Koval, Arbor Advisory Group
IR@xperi.com

Back to Stories

Disclaimer

Xperi Holding Corporation published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 19:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION
03:10pDTS : X for Immersive Audio Bitstream (IAB) opens the door to adoption in theatres worldwi..
PU
03:10pXPERI : Quu and xperi join forces to deliver content to connected cars
PU
04/22Xperi's TiVo, TELEV8 Collaborate to Launch TV Content Platform for Hospitality Industry
MT
04/22TiVo and TELEV8 Deliver Reimagined TV Experience for Hospitality and Visitor-based Venu..
BU
04/07Xperi's TiVo Renews Data Licensing Deal With VideoAmp
MT
04/05TiVo Stream 4K First to Fully Integrate with YouTube TV in Move to Strengthen Premium L..
BU
03/15XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/03Blonder Tongue Laboratories and TiVo Announce Advanced OTT to Linear Broadcast Conversi..
AQ
02/28TiVo Launches Suite of Omni-Screen, Data-Driven Advertising Solutions to Bridge Gap Bet..
BU
02/28Xperi Holding Corporation Launches Suite of Omni-Screen, Data-Driven Advertising Soluti..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 923 M - -
Net income 2022 25,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 64,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 677 M 1 677 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xperi Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,01 $
Average target price 24,67 $
Spread / Average Target 54,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon E. Kirchner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murali Dharan Co-President & Chief Operating Officer-Perceive
Robert J. Andersen Chief Financial Officer
David C. Habiger Chairman
Petronel Bigioi Chief Technology Officer-Product
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION-15.34%1 677
ACCENTURE PLC-25.03%196 861
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.37%172 777
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.43%124 330
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.35%93 889
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.01%86 894