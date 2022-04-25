Xperi : QUU AND XPERI JOIN FORCES TO DELIVER CONTENT TO CONNECTED CARS

Quu is now a one-stop shop to put synced text and images on the digital dashboard

SAN JOSE, Calif. - 4/25/22 -Quu Inc., the trusted industry leader providing easy deployment of visual content for radio, and DTS®, a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) ("Xperi"), today announced a strategic partnership that makes it easy for radio to display and monetize content in connected cars.

Quu and Xperi are rolling out an integrated solution to sync programming and sales messages on vehicle dashboards. In the past, stations would go to Xperi to deploy its RAPID technology and then Quu for content management, monetization and reporting. Now, Quu is a one-stop shop for both.

With more vehicles hitting the streets daily with enhanced digital infotainment systems, there is an immediate need for radio to offer consistent, accurate and high-quality in-dash audio programming. This combined solution creates one integrated platform to produce and distribute metadata (such as song titles, lyrics, dialogue, etc.) beyond audio.

For consumers, the goal is consistent, accurate and high-quality audio programming information for all types of radio content, including music, commercials, promotions, PSAs and talk segments. Advertising agencies can benefit from the addition of visual elements of digital audio ads to enhance the client experience.

"Digital audio platforms provide for an elegant user experience. Radio has to provide a similar experience if we are to stay competitive against a growing myriad of choices," said David Santrella, CEO of Salem Media Group and Chairman of the NAB Joint Board of Directors. "Quu and Xperi's strategic partnership will make it easier for our industry to do that."

"We're making it convenient and efficient for radio stations to increase engagement and revenue now while taking the first steps toward the future," said Steve Newberry, CEO of Quu. "This partnership is driven by collaboration, trust and keeping our industry in a position of strength. We aim to demystify how and why stations benefit from the 'screenification' of radio."

"Enabling stations to deliver uniform content to connected cars via DTS AutoStage™ is an important step in future-proofing radio," said Joe D'Angelo, senior vice president, broadcast at Xperi. "The industry needs a standard approach and Quu provides one for the 300 million cars with RDS and 85 million HD-Radio equipped vehicles on the road today and sets radio up for the dashboard of tomorrow."

Xperi and Quu are rolling out this partnership in North America with plans to scale globally as this technology applies to all international digital broadcast standards.

Going to NAB and want to see this platform in action?

Visit Xperi's booth in the West Hall - W7422 for a demonstration and to learn what Quu can do for you.

About Quu

Quu is the trusted industry leader providing easy deployment of visual content for radio. The company's patented technology empowers radio stations to display dynamic programming and sales messages on vehicle dashboards. Local and network radio companies use synced Visual Quus like text, logos, and images to engage listeners and generate immediate incremental revenue. With over six billion Visual Quus delivered annually, Quu makes radio look as good as it sounds. Visit myquu.net to find out more.

For affiliate barter and network radio sales opportunities, please contact Quu's exclusive network radio partner Skyview Networks, at skyviewnetworks.com/quu.

About DTS, Inc.

Since 1993, DTS has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. Now, DTS is also powering imaging and sensing technologies as well. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (Adeia, DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, Adeia, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

