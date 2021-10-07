Xperi : Radio Maria Integrates into Xperi's DTS AutoStage

Worldwide network of Catholic radio stations' content now available through DTS AutoStage, the world's only global connected radio solution

CALABASAS, Calif. - October 7, 2021 - DTS®, a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology, and a wholly owned subsidiary ofXperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) ("Xperi"), today announced that, as part of its partnership with FM-world, Radio Maria's worldwide network of Catholic radio stations has been integrated into DTS AutoStageô.

DTS AutoStage is the first global hybrid radio platform to be commercialized around the world, supporting operations in 60 countries and currently in market in the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Founded in 1998, the World Family of Radio Maria today includes 77 stations, broadcasting in 65 languages. FM-world is a leading streaming and aggregation platform for radio stations and 22HBGfacilitated the integration of Radio Maria into the DTS AutoStage platform.

"We are pleased, through our ongoing partnership with FM-world, to be able to make Radio Maria available on the DTS AutoStage platform, enabling a rich, connected radio experience with content that is important to their listeners around the world," said Joe D'Angelo, Xperi senior vice president, business development, broadcast.

"With Radio Maria's reach of approximately 500 million listeners, this integration represents the largest global radio integration to date, supporting next generation connected vehicles and mirroring our extensive footprint. The integration of Radio Maria is another example of the breadth of content DTS AutoStage is able to offer through its visually-rich and immersive in-vehicle listening experience," continued D'Angelo.

DTS AutoStage, built on the largest database of broadcast metadata, combines over-the-air radio with IP delivered content. It increases consumer content engagement through large and stunning artwork, comprehensive artist and album information, imagery, songs, playlists, and more, all while enhancing discovery and personalization of broadcasters' content. Purpose-built to support radio broadcasters around the world, the DTS AutoStage platform is open and available to all broadcasters at no cost. Participation in the platform ensures that all broadcaster metadata is protected and is compliant with local privacy and copyright obligations.

"Through our worldwide network of broadcasters, Radio Maria is 'an outstretched hand,' encouraging listeners during the difficulties of life and looking to the future with confidence," said Vittorio Viccardi, president of World Family of Radio Maria. "We are pleased to be able to further extend this reach through DTS AutoStage."

Xperi's automotive technologies are designed to improve the in-vehicle experience and, in addition to DTS AutoStage, include DTS AutoSenseôand HD Radioôtechnology. DTS AutoSense comprises occupancy monitoring, which launched in the 2022 BMW iX, as well as driver monitoring solutions implemented at the edge. HD Radio technology, now available in more than 80 million automobiles, is the most successfully deployed commercial digital radio system worldwide.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, DTS AutoStage, DTS AutoSense, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About Radio Maria

Radio Maria is a private initiative within the Roman Catholic Church. It is part of a worldwide network of Catholic radio stations founded in 1987 as an instrument for the New Evangelization under the patronage of Mary, the Star of Evangelization. We offer a voice of hope and encouragement 24/7 in full communion with the magisterium of the Catholic Church. Today, Radio Maria has 86 radio stations around the world, of which 8 serve linguistic minorities and 22 are substations producing regional programming in local languages.Radio Maria was born as a parish radio in 1983 in the Diocese of Milan, Italy. Its purpose was to keep parishioners informed and to help them through prayer, the daily Mass and the Rosary. But it quickly grew in popularity into other countries. In 1998, the World Family of Radio Maria was formed which quickly grew to include 77 stations in the world, broadcasting in 65 languages.

About FM-world Powered by 22hbg.com

Since 1998 FM-world is the point of reference for Radio broadcasters in Italy. It's a complete ecosystem that lives around the Radio, its evolutions and technological developments and the most important online community of radio enthusiasts and insiders. FM-world is the most authoritative national online newspaper regarding the Radio world, with thousands of readers and podcast listeners each day. FM-world is also one of the most downloaded Apps in Italy for listening to the Radio on every kind of device and the first to include Visual Radios streaming.

It has been the first app in Italy, developed by 22HBG, which integrated the Bosch Wrongway Technology in order to save driver's lives. Now, the attention of FM-world's developers is focused on Smart Speakers, Wearables and In-Car technologies. http://fm-world.com/

