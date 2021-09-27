Log in
XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION

Xperi : TiVo honoured at annual CSI Awards for TiVo Match Score

09/27/2021
We've done it again! TiVo Match Scores has been honoured as the winner of the

the Best data & analytics innovation category at the 19th Annual CSI Awards.

Today consumers have access to more streaming services than ever before but how do they know which is right for them?

TiVo Match Score is the new way to know which streaming services are right for you.

Using the intelligence of TiVo's Personalised Content Discovery platform, the TiVo Match score is continuously updated to reflect how a consumer's changing media preferences are cross-referenced to the changing content catalogue of each streaming service. This means that at any point in time a consumer can see which streaming services make the most sense to subscribe to and which are no longer meeting their needs, thus giving them the information they need to be able to exercise control over how they spend their entertainment dollars.

TiVo Match Score enables customers to find, watch and enjoy content that suits their unique taste profile.

To find out more about TiVo Match score please visit this page.

Disclaimer

Xperi Holding Corporation published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 16:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 882 M - -
Net income 2021 -32,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 496 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -62,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 027 M 2 027 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 92,4%
Technical analysis trends XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,35 $
Average target price 27,33 $
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon E. Kirchner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Andersen Chief Financial Officer
David C. Habiger Chairman
Petronel Bigioi Chief Technology Officer-Product
Christopher A. Seams Independent Director
