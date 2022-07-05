Xperi : has acquired Vewd, enabling streaming platforms on Smart TVs

We are excited to announce that Xperi has acquired Vewd, a valued OTT video service partner to TiVo for many years and a market leader in enabling streaming platforms on Smart TVs.

With a joint footprint that will service more than 50 million connected video households annually, the combination of the TiVo video service platform and Vewd's suite of streaming media solutions establishes Xperi as a leading independent streaming media platform for Smart TVs, connected cars, and video-to-home broadband operators.

Accordingly, the two companies also share a common objective: to bring a suite of products and services to market that are designed to simplify complexity and offer solutions that serve the entire value chain, from content owners to SoC partners.

As part of the acquisition, Xperi is also pleased to announce it will welcome more than 275 talented and experienced team members who will accelerate our streaming media initiatives and further expand the reach of the TiVo discovery and monetization platforms. With over 2,000 global team members, we will continue to enable extraordinary experiences at home and on the go, for millions of consumers around the world.

Read the full press release here to learn more about this important announcement.