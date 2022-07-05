Log in
    XPER   US98390M1036

XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION

(XPER)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
14.33 USD   -0.69%
08:43aXPERI : ACQUIRES VEWD SOFTWARE - Form 8-K
PU
08:36aXPERI HOLDING CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:33aXPERI : has acquired Vewd, enabling streaming platforms on Smart TVs
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xperi : has acquired Vewd, enabling streaming platforms on Smart TVs

07/05/2022 | 08:33am EDT
We are excited to announce that Xperi has acquired Vewd, a valued OTT video service partner to TiVo for many years and a market leader in enabling streaming platforms on Smart TVs.

With a joint footprint that will service more than 50 million connected video households annually, the combination of the TiVo video service platform and Vewd's suite of streaming media solutions establishes Xperi as a leading independent streaming media platform for Smart TVs, connected cars, and video-to-home broadband operators.

Accordingly, the two companies also share a common objective: to bring a suite of products and services to market that are designed to simplify complexity and offer solutions that serve the entire value chain, from content owners to SoC partners.

As part of the acquisition, Xperi is also pleased to announce it will welcome more than 275 talented and experienced team members who will accelerate our streaming media initiatives and further expand the reach of the TiVo discovery and monetization platforms. With over 2,000 global team members, we will continue to enable extraordinary experiences at home and on the go, for millions of consumers around the world.

Read the full press release here to learn more about this important announcement.

Back to Stories

Disclaimer

Xperi Holding Corporation published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 12:32:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 928 M - -
Net income 2022 13,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 119x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 490 M 1 490 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 950
Free-Float 88,3%
Managers and Directors
Jon E. Kirchner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murali Dharan Co-President & Chief Operating Officer-Perceive
Robert J. Andersen Chief Financial Officer
David C. Habiger Chairman
Petronel Bigioi Chief Technology Officer-Product
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION-24.22%1 490
ACCENTURE PLC-32.30%177 525
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.46%149 966
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.53%89 076
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.18%79 061
VMWARE, INC.-1.57%48 070