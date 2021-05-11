Log in
    XPER   US98390M1036

XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION

(XPER)
  Report
Xperi : Announces Events with the Financial Community

05/11/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) today announced that its management team is scheduled to attend the following virtual investor conferences. Interested investors should contact your respective sales representative to register and to schedule one-on-one meetings.

  • On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 12:45 PM PT the management team will present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference. The Company will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference.
  • On Monday, May 24, 2021, at 8:45 AM PT, the management team will present at the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The Company will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Source: Xperi Holding Corp
XPER – C


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 882 M - -
Net income 2021 -35,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 432 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -61,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 134 M 2 134 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,91x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 93,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jon E. Kirchner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Andersen Chief Financial Officer
David C. Habiger Chairman
Petronel Bigioi Chief Technology Officer-Product
Christopher A. Seams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION-2.68%2 134
ACCENTURE PLC11.26%184 725
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.88%158 514
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION15.55%130 606
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.61%82 721
INFOSYS LIMITED6.67%77 473