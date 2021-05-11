Xperi : Announces Events with the Financial Community

Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) today announced that its management team is scheduled to attend the following virtual investor conferences. Interested investors should contact your respective sales representative to register and to schedule one-on-one meetings.

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 12:45 PM PT the management team will present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference. The Company will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference.

On Monday, May 24, 2021, at 8:45 AM PT, the management team will present at the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The Company will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

