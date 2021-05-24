Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xperi Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPER   US98390M1036

XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION

(XPER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Xperi : Rovi Files New Patent Infringement Action Against Videotron in Canada

05/24/2021 | 08:06am EDT
Action includes Videotron’s next-generation Helix platform

Rovi Guides, Inc. (“Rovi”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), has filed a new patent infringement action against Videotron, Ltd. in the Federal Court of Canada. The new action includes four of Rovi’s patents relating to advanced DVR functionality, delivering video programming in multiple formats, and switching between broadcast and streaming programs.

This new matter adds to Rovi’s existing litigation against Videotron, which is pending a decision from the Federal Court of Canada. That litigation was filed before Videotron launched its next-generation Helix platform and alleges infringement of different patents by Videotron’s legacy platform.

“We have successfully licensed the other leading operators that use the very same technology that powers Videotron’s Helix platform and remain committed to finding a mutually acceptable resolution,” said Samir Armaly, president, IP licensing of Xperi. “While we remain very confident in our ability to achieve a positive outcome, when commercial negotiations prove unsuccessful, as they have to date with Videotron, litigation becomes necessary to protect our valuable intellectual property.”

While litigation continues against certain Canadian operators, Xperi continues to advance its licensing business in Canada. Xperi successfully renewed and extended its patent license agreement with one of the leading Canadian Pay-TV operators this year. Further, Xperi continues to invest in ongoing innovation, which has resulted in Xperi’s Canadian patent portfolio growing by over 60% during the past year. These patents are part of Xperi’s industry-leading patent portfolio of more than 11,000 patents and applications worldwide.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Source: Xperi Holding Corporation

XPER – I


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 881 M - -
Net income 2021 -35,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 432 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -63,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 192 M 2 192 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,98x
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xperi Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 26,33 $
Last Close Price 20,89 $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jon E. Kirchner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Andersen Chief Financial Officer
David C. Habiger Chairman
Petronel Bigioi Chief Technology Officer-Product
Christopher A. Seams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION-0.05%2 192
ACCENTURE PLC8.49%180 130
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.7.61%156 417
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.98%129 328
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.83%83 095
INFOSYS LIMITED7.86%78 939