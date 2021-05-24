Xperi : Rovi Files New Patent Infringement Action Against Videotron in Canada

Action includes Videotron’s next-generation Helix platform

Rovi Guides, Inc. (“Rovi”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), has filed a new patent infringement action against Videotron, Ltd. in the Federal Court of Canada. The new action includes four of Rovi’s patents relating to advanced DVR functionality, delivering video programming in multiple formats, and switching between broadcast and streaming programs.

This new matter adds to Rovi’s existing litigation against Videotron, which is pending a decision from the Federal Court of Canada. That litigation was filed before Videotron launched its next-generation Helix platform and alleges infringement of different patents by Videotron’s legacy platform.

“We have successfully licensed the other leading operators that use the very same technology that powers Videotron’s Helix platform and remain committed to finding a mutually acceptable resolution,” said Samir Armaly, president, IP licensing of Xperi. “While we remain very confident in our ability to achieve a positive outcome, when commercial negotiations prove unsuccessful, as they have to date with Videotron, litigation becomes necessary to protect our valuable intellectual property.”

While litigation continues against certain Canadian operators, Xperi continues to advance its licensing business in Canada. Xperi successfully renewed and extended its patent license agreement with one of the leading Canadian Pay-TV operators this year. Further, Xperi continues to invest in ongoing innovation, which has resulted in Xperi’s Canadian patent portfolio growing by over 60% during the past year. These patents are part of Xperi’s industry-leading patent portfolio of more than 11,000 patents and applications worldwide.

