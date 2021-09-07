Log in
Xperi : to Host Virtual Investor Meetings at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Conference on September 14, 2021

09/07/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) today announced that Robert Andersen, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings at the Citi 2021 Gobal Tehcnology Conference on September 14, 2021. Interested investors should contact your respective sales representative to register and schedule one-on-one meetings.

About Xperi Holding Corporation
Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Source: Xperi Holding Corp
XPER – C


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 882 M - -
Net income 2021 -32,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 496 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -67,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 180 M 2 180 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,03x
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 92,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 20,81 $
Average target price 27,33 $
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon E. Kirchner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Andersen Chief Financial Officer
David C. Habiger Chairman
Petronel Bigioi Chief Technology Officer-Product
Christopher A. Seams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION-0.43%2 180
ACCENTURE PLC31.44%217 718
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.34.56%194 922
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.88%125 108
INFOSYS LIMITED37.79%100 409
SNOWFLAKE INC.10.16%93 279