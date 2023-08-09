TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), and Sharp announced today that Sharp will launch smart TVs Powered by TiVo™ as part of a multi-year, multi-million-unit agreement. The first TVs are expected to ship in 2024 starting in Europe.

Sharp’s new line of smart TVs integrated with TiVo’s operating system (OS) will help consumers cut through the clutter of streaming and linear content options with a simplified, universal discovery – delivering a user experience that drives TV demand and viewership.

“We chose TiVo’s OS not only because of the superior product but also because we wanted to offer a user experience of Sharp quality elements with more variety and freedom,” said Nick Chen, Head of Europe, Vice President of TV-System business unit, Sharp Corporation. “We are excited to give users significantly more control on how to discover and consume content across live TV, news, sports, movies and more.”

“Sharp’s selection of Powered by TiVo is further proof that we are meeting a crucial need for smart TV brands,” said Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer, Xperi. “The accelerated adoption of our independent media platform by consumer electronic brands, as well as by BMW in the car, lays a strong foundation for the future growth and success of our platform ecosystem.”

For more information on TiVo OS, visit https://business.tivo.com/products-solutions/tivo-os.

TiVo will be showcasing its independent media platform at IFA 2023 in Berlin.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Xperi as of the date hereof, as well as Xperi’s current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Xperi’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to those related to the availability, features, benefits, functionality, attributes, and timing of release of Xperi’s products and related services. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the business, are more fully discussed in Xperi’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Xperi’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, and IMAX Enhanced, an IMAX and DTS partnership, have been integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

©2023 Xperi Inc. All Rights Reserved. Xperi®, TiVo®, DTS®, HD Radio™, Perceive® and their respective logos are trademark(s) or registered trademark(s) of Xperi Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and content are the property of their respective owners.

About Sharp

Sharp will celebrate its 111th anniversary this year. Based on the spirit of our founder, "Make products that other companies want to imitate," it has continued to develop innovative products and core technologies over many years, contributing to the development of the electrical industry. Currently, under the business vision of "Changing the world with 8K+5G and AIoT", it focuses on eight key areas: "Smart Home", "Smart Office", "Healthcare", "Entertainment", "Education", "Industry", "Security" and "Mobility" to expand its business.

In addition, Sharp promotes the practice of "management with an emphasis on ESG" and accelerates efforts toward carbon neutrality in the environmental field. Under the long-term environmental vision “SHARP Eco Vision 2050,” it has set long-term goals for 2050 in the three fields of “climate change,” “resource recycling,” and “safety and security.” Under these goals, Sharp aims to promote its business while realizing a sustainable global environment. Sharp Corporation employs 46,200 people around the world (as of March 31, 2023) and recorded consolidated annual sales of 2,548,117 million yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. For more information, please visit: https://global.sharp/

SOURCE: Xperi Inc.

XPER- P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230809171301/en/