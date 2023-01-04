TiVo and Amlogic Introduce TiVo OS Integration on Chipsets for Smart TVs

Pre-Integrated 4K and 2K Chipsets Give TV OEMs a Faster and Cost-Effective Way to Deploy a Turnkey Smart TV OS Powered by TiVo™

TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a subsidiary of Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), and Amlogic, a leading fabless semiconductor company, announced today that they have pre-integrated TiVo® OS on Amlogic T962D4 and T950D4 chipsets for the U.S. and European markets.

Despite a billion smart TVs in use today and growing, TV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are under immense pressure to rapidly respond to consumer price sensitivity in a low-margin smart TV market and often lack the scale to develop the content relationships necessary to build their own proprietary platforms.

TiVo OS is a first-of-its-kind independent media platform that gives TV OEMs significantly more control over the user experience, access to critical content service providers, and a profitable partnership model. TV OEMs participate in an open, independent and multi-platform solution, driving TV demand and viewership.

By choosing an Amlogic 4K or 2K smart TV chipset with TiVo OS pre-integrated, TV OEMs benefit from the combined scale and support of critical technology providers, hardware suppliers and advertisers. The cost-effective turnkey solution deploys the award-winning TiVo OS across their smart TV product lines with the global and local video content services consumers require.

“Smart TVs Powered by TiVo are at the forefront of innovation, providing new ways for consumers to enjoy TV with easy setup, an award-winning personalized experience and natural voice navigation,” said Benjamin Maughan, general manager of smart TV media platform at Xperi. “By working with the team at Amlogic and other mutual smart TV ecosystem partners, we can offer a turnkey, cost-effective and market-ready TV OS and progress towards our goal of becoming a leading independent TV OS platform supplier.”

James Xie, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at Amlogic, said, “Working with Xperi to integrate TiVo OS on Amlogic 4K and 2K chipsets will make it easier and faster for TV OEMs to deliver a great multimedia experience to U.S. and European consumers. We believe that the industry will benefit from a partner-oriented, independent media platform that provides the necessary scale, both in technology and content, to satisfy the global media landscape.“

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo targets a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. TiVo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, and IMAX Enhanced®, an IMAX and DTS partnership, are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Xperi Inc. or affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About Amlogic

Amlogic is a world leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development and application of high-performance, multimedia system-on-chip (SoC). As a result of our cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, we have actively expanded into new areas including smart vision, wireless connectivity and automotive electronics, ushering in a new era of smart life.

By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, including UHD multimedia processing, content security protection, advanced CPU and GPU, customers can rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with state-of-the-art performance and power consumption.

Amlogic is founded in the Silicon Valley, with R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide.

