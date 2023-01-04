Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Xperi Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPER   US98423J1016

XPERI INC.

(XPER)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-03 pm EST
8.890 USD   +3.25%
08:34aXperi Brings Its Signature Sound, Dts : X, to LG Electronics' New Line of OLED and Premium LCD TVs
BU
08:33aVestel Unveils an Exciting New Line-Up of Powered by TiVo™ Smart TVs at CES 2023
BU
08:32aSony Pictures Entertainment Extends Commitment to IMAX Enhanced
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TiVo and Amlogic Introduce TiVo OS Integration on Chipsets for Smart TVs

01/04/2023 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pre-Integrated 4K and 2K Chipsets Give TV OEMs a Faster and Cost-Effective Way to Deploy a Turnkey Smart TV OS Powered by TiVo

TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a subsidiary of Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), and Amlogic, a leading fabless semiconductor company, announced today that they have pre-integrated TiVo® OS on Amlogic T962D4 and T950D4 chipsets for the U.S. and European markets.

Despite a billion smart TVs in use today and growing, TV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are under immense pressure to rapidly respond to consumer price sensitivity in a low-margin smart TV market and often lack the scale to develop the content relationships necessary to build their own proprietary platforms.

TiVo OS is a first-of-its-kind independent media platform that gives TV OEMs significantly more control over the user experience, access to critical content service providers, and a profitable partnership model. TV OEMs participate in an open, independent and multi-platform solution, driving TV demand and viewership.

By choosing an Amlogic 4K or 2K smart TV chipset with TiVo OS pre-integrated, TV OEMs benefit from the combined scale and support of critical technology providers, hardware suppliers and advertisers. The cost-effective turnkey solution deploys the award-winning TiVo OS across their smart TV product lines with the global and local video content services consumers require.

“Smart TVs Powered by TiVo are at the forefront of innovation, providing new ways for consumers to enjoy TV with easy setup, an award-winning personalized experience and natural voice navigation,” said Benjamin Maughan, general manager of smart TV media platform at Xperi. “By working with the team at Amlogic and other mutual smart TV ecosystem partners, we can offer a turnkey, cost-effective and market-ready TV OS and progress towards our goal of becoming a leading independent TV OS platform supplier.”

James Xie, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at Amlogic, said, “Working with Xperi to integrate TiVo OS on Amlogic 4K and 2K chipsets will make it easier and faster for TV OEMs to deliver a great multimedia experience to U.S. and European consumers. We believe that the industry will benefit from a partner-oriented, independent media platform that provides the necessary scale, both in technology and content, to satisfy the global media landscape.“

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo targets a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. TiVo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, and IMAX Enhanced®, an IMAX and DTS partnership, are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Xperi Inc. or affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About Amlogic

Amlogic is a world leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development and application of high-performance, multimedia system-on-chip (SoC). As a result of our cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, we have actively expanded into new areas including smart vision, wireless connectivity and automotive electronics, ushering in a new era of smart life.

By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, including UHD multimedia processing, content security protection, advanced CPU and GPU, customers can rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with state-of-the-art performance and power consumption.

Amlogic is founded in the Silicon Valley, with R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide.

XPER-P


© Business Wire 2023
All news about XPERI INC.
08:34aXperi Brings Its Signature Sound, Dt : X, to LG Electronics' New Line of OLED and Premium ..
BU
08:33aVestel Unveils an Exciting New Line-Up of Powered by TiVo™ Smart TVs at CES 2023
BU
08:32aSony Pictures Entertainment Extends Commitment to IMAX Enhanced
BU
08:31aTiVo and Amlogic Introduce TiVo OS Integration on Chipsets for Smart TVs
BU
2022Xperi Connected Car Group Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for the Second Year in a Row
AQ
202275% of Gen Z View Their Vehicle as a Third Space, Xperi Reports
BU
2022XPERI INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
2022Xperi Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
2022Earnings Flash (XPER) XPERI Reports Q3 Revenue $121.6M
MT
2022Xperi Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XPERI INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 497 M - -
Net income 2022 -501 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,74x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 374 M 374 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float -
Chart XPERI INC.
Duration : Period :
Xperi Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPERI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,89 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target 147%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon E. Kirchner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Andersen Chief Financial Officer
David C. Habiger Chairman
Darcy Antonellis Director
Christopher A. Seams Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPERI INC.3.25%374
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED1.00%382 198
NVIDIA CORPORATION-2.05%352 292
BROADCOM INC.0.00%231 292
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.00%148 125
QUALCOMM, INC.0.00%120 171