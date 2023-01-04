Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Xperi Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPER   US98423J1016

XPERI INC.

(XPER)
  Report
01/04/2023
8.890 USD   +3.25%
Xperi Brings Its Signature Sound, DTS:X, to LG Electronics' New Line of OLED and Premium LCD TVs

01/04/2023 | 08:34am EST
New line of LG TVs to deliver dynamic audio for a transformative listening experience

Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) today announced a partnership with LG Electronics to integrate DTS:X® immersive audio technology into LG’s latest OLED and Premium LCD TVs. DTS, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc., is dedicated to making the world sound better through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile, home, cinema and beyond. This announcement represents a significant milestone in DTS’s journey to embed DTS:X technology in more devices that create extraordinary experiences for consumers. It also demonstrates LG’s commitment to expand the availability of the DTS solution.

DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. DTS:X audio technology for TV delivers a cinematic audio experience directly to your living room. With the introduction of LG’s newest OLED and Premium LCD TVs featuring DTS:X technology, LG’s customers can enjoy larger than life immersive sound from their TV speakers. LG also has a line of DTS:X enabled soundbars designed to be paired with LG TVs to further elevate streaming and ultra-HD Blu-Ray content for an immersive home theater experience.

“DTS is enabling a new level of audio experience, bringing the quality sound consumers expect in a theater to the home,” said Jea Yoo, president of Korea at Xperi. “We’re excited to help transform the listening experience of LG TV users.”

“We are pleased to announce that DTS:X immersive audio technology will be integrated into our latest OLED and Premium LCD TVs,” said SP BAIK, A Head of HE Product Planning, LG Electronics. “With DTS:X, we will be able to deliver cinematic experience to our consumers.”

For more information about DTS, visit https://dts.com/.

About DTS, Inc.

Since 1993, DTS has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. Now, DTS is also powering imaging and sensing technologies as well. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, and IMAX Enhanced®, an IMAX and DTS partnership, are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Xperi Inc. or affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

XPER-P


© Business Wire 2023
