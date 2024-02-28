Signs Additional Smart TV OEM to Integrate TiVo OS; Vestel Now Shipping to UK and Germany Completes Divestiture of AutoSense, Enhancing Focus and Improving Profitability Initiates Formal Process to Evaluate Strategic Alternatives for Perceive

Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) (the “Company” or “Xperi”), an entertainment technology company that invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, today announced fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023.

“Closing out our first full fiscal year as a standalone public company, we posted another quarter of solid financial results as we advanced our ongoing cost transformation efforts and delivered important design wins,” said Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi. “We remain focused on building out our TiVo OS footprint as well as accelerating the deployment of our TiVo Video-over-Broadband and DTS AutoStage solutions. Our outlook for fiscal year 2024 indicates the progress we are making toward increased profitability, improved cash flow, and achieving our three-year targets for Xperi’s independent media platforms.”

Mr. Kirchner continued, “During 2024, we will continue to drive strategic initiatives that further focus our business on significant opportunities in entertainment while working to enhance our ability to deliver sustainable, profitable growth. To that end, we completed the divestiture of the AutoSense and related imaging business and we recently initiated a formal process to evaluate strategic alternatives for the Perceive business.”

Financial Highlights

GAAP Highlights ($ millions, except per share data) Q4 FY23 Q4 FY22 Full Year 2023 Full Year 2022 Revenue $137.2 $135.5 $521.3 $502.3 GAAP Operating Loss ($29.8) ($299.1) ($129.6) ($749.4) GAAP Net Loss ($25.3) ($298.0) (139.7) (761.2) GAAP Loss per Share Attributable to the Company ($0.57) ($7.06) ($3.18) ($18.02) Non-GAAP1,2 Highlights ($ millions, except per share data) Q4 FY23 Q4 FY22 Full Year 2023 Revenue $137.2 $135.5 $521.3 Non-GAAP Operating Income/(Loss) $7.1 ($4.7) $11.2 Adjusted EBITDA $13.4 $3.6 $34.7 Non-GAAP Earnings per Share $0.11 $0.08 $0.01 1 For further information on supplemental non-GAAP metrics, refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliations provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. 2 Due to the use of carve-out accounting for the first three quarters of fiscal year 2022, certain non-GAAP metrics are not relevant on a comparable basis.

Recent Key Operating Achievements

Media Platform

Skyworth, a Top 10 global Smart TV manufacturer, has signed an agreement to integrate the TiVo Operating System into their 2024 Smart TV lineup.

Vestel is now shipping Smart TVs Powered by TiVo into seven European countries, including the U.K. and Germany, and is expected to continue expanding into additional European countries under more than a dozen brands such as JVC, Telefunken, and Vestel.

Sharp and Argos (a leading U.K. consumer electronics retailer) expect to have Smart TVs Powered by TiVo in retail stores this spring across Europe and the U.K., respectively. Argos will launch TVs with TiVO OS under their house brand Bush.

Connected Car

BMW is deploying DTS AutoStage Video Service, Powered by TiVo, across select new cars in production and certain late-model vehicles already on the road via an over-the-air (OTA) update, with plans to expand deployments to its Mini brand.

Won three new DTS AutoStage contracts with major Asian and European automotive partners.

Ended 2023 with committed business in Connected Car totaling more than $300M, growth of more than 10% from the prior year when adjusting for the AutoSense divestiture.

Pay TV

Ended 2023 with 1.9 million video-over-broadband (“IPTV”) subscribers generating approximately $60M in revenue, up 38% year over year; signed agreement with Summit Broadband and launched multiple new service providers, including Hawaii Telecom and EverFast Fiber.

Launched TiVo Broadband, a streaming-based media platform delivering subscription video-on-demand, TiVo+ free ad-supported TV, and customer specific linear channels to broadband-only customers.

Consumer Electronics

Signed several multi-year IMAX Enhanced license agreements with major consumer electronics manufacturers, including Hisense and Xgimi.

Signed a new DTS:X decoder agreement with a major U.S. retailer for their house brand of certain consumer electronics products; signed major renewal with Masimo, a leading provider of audio equipment through brands such as Denon, Marantz, Definitive Technology and Polk Audio.

Perceive

Continued development efforts to deliver Perceive technology to a big tech partner for product commercialization, while also advancing efforts on large language model compression.

Hired Centerview Partners LLC to explore strategic alternatives for Perceive.

Financial Outlook

The Company is providing the following outlook for fiscal year 2024:

Category ($ in millions) GAAP Outlook Non-GAAP Outlook Revenue $500 to $530 $500 to $530 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1,2 n/a 12% to 14% 1 See discussion of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. 2 With respect to Adjusted EBITDA Margin, the Company has determined that it is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure with a reasonable degree of confidence in its accuracy without unreasonable effort, as items including restructuring and impacts from discrete tax adjustments and tax law changes are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company’s press release contains non-GAAP financial measures adjusted for either one-time or ongoing non-cash acquired intangibles amortization charges; amortization of capitalized cloud computing costs; costs related to actual or planned acquisitions, financing, and divestitures including transaction fees, integration costs, severance, facility closures, and retention bonuses; restructuring costs; separation costs; all forms of stock-based compensation; impairment of assets and goodwill; other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, and related tax effects for each adjustment. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures used in this press release provide investors with important perspectives into the Company’s ongoing business and financial performance and provide a better understanding of our core operating results reflecting our normal business operations. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that the non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as adjusted EBITDA, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the tables attached hereto. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. All financial data is presented on a GAAP basis except where the Company indicates its presentation is on a non-GAAP basis.

Set forth below are reconciliations of the Company’s reported GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

XPERI INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 137,233 $ 135,531 $ 521,334 $ 502,260 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 33,567 37,258 118,628 122,946 Research and development 55,840 57,713 222,833 216,355 Selling, general and administrative 59,510 60,506 233,403 217,402 Depreciation expense 4,102 4,804 16,645 20,501 Amortization expense 13,403 16,044 57,752 62,209 Goodwill impairment — 250,555 — 604,555 Impairment of long-lived assets 614 7,724 1,710 7,724 Total operating expenses 167,036 434,604 650,971 1,251,692 Operating loss (29,803 ) (299,073 ) (129,637 ) (749,432 ) Other (expense) income, net 51 2,117 (9 ) 1,815 Loss before taxes (29,752 ) (296,956 ) (129,646 ) (747,617 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (4,439 ) 1,090 10,042 13,589 Net loss (25,313 ) (298,046 ) (139,688 ) (761,206 ) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (521 ) (1,016 ) (3,075 ) (3,722 ) Net loss attributable to the Company $ (24,792 ) $ (297,030 ) $ (136,613 ) $ (757,484 ) Net loss per share attributable to the Company - basic and diluted $ (0.57 ) $ (7.06 ) $ (3.18 ) $ (18.02 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in net loss per share calculations - basic and diluted 43,717 42,043 43,012 42,029

XPERI INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 142,085 $ 160,127 Accounts receivable, net 55,984 64,712 Unbilled contracts receivable, net 64,114 65,251 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,874 42,174 Assets held for sale 15,860 — Total current assets 316,917 332,264 Unbilled contracts receivable, noncurrent 18,231 4,289 Property and equipment, net 41,569 47,827 Operating lease right-of-use assets 39,900 52,901 Intangible assets, net 206,895 264,376 Deferred tax assets 5,093 2,096 Other noncurrent assets 32,781 33,158 Assets held for sale, noncurrent 12,249 — Total assets $ 673,635 $ 736,911 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,849 $ 14,864 Accrued liabilities 109,961 110,014 Deferred revenue 28,111 25,363 Liabilities held for sale 6,191 — Total current liabilities 165,112 150,241 Long-term debt 50,000 50,000 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 19,425 19,129 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 30,598 42,666 Deferred tax liabilities 6,983 12,899 Other noncurrent liabilities 4,577 12,990 Liabilities held for sale, noncurrent 9,805 — Total liabilities 286,500 287,925 Equity: Common stock 44 42 Additional paid-in capital 1,212,501 1,136,330 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,865 ) (4,119 ) Accumulated deficit (805,448 ) (668,835 ) Total Company stockholders’ equity 404,232 463,418 Noncontrolling interest (17,097 ) (14,432 ) Total equity 387,135 448,986 Total liabilities and equity $ 673,635 $ 736,911

XPERI INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (139,688 ) $ (761,206 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 16,645 20,501 Amortization of intangible assets 57,752 62,209 Stock-based compensation 69,531 45,303 Goodwill impairment — 604,555 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,710 7,724 Deferred income taxes (8,596 ) (9,261 ) Other 748 24 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,721 17,505 Unbilled contracts receivable (19,386 ) (12,473 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,696 (20,439 ) Accounts payable 5,071 6,633 Accrued and other liabilities 3,688 18,782 Deferred revenue 4,170 (8,302 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 62 (28,445 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Net cash paid for mergers and acquisitions — (50,473 ) Purchases of property and equipment (12,748 ) (14,207 ) Purchases of intangible assets (185 ) (166 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,933 ) (64,846 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from capital contributions by Former Parent — 83,235 Net transfers from Former Parent — 52,802 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 11,927 — Withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (4,875 ) (286 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 7,052 135,751 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 126 (3,028 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (5,693 ) 39,432 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 160,127 120,695 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (1) $ 154,434 $ 160,127 (1) Including $12,349 and $0 classified as held for sale at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

XPERI INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Net income attributable to the Company: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 GAAP net loss attributable to the Company $ (24,792 ) $ (297,030 ) $ (136,613 ) Adjustments to GAAP net loss attributable to the Company: Stock-based compensation(1) 17,850 15,542 69,531 Amortization of intangible assets 13,403 16,044 57,752 Goodwill impairment - 250,555 - Impairment of long-lived assets 614 7,724 1,710 Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring related costs: Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring costs(2) 4,145 2,234 7,954 Severance and retention(3) 925 2,300 3,866 Non-GAAP tax adjustment(4) (6,366 ) 6,340 (3,646 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company $ 5,779 $ 3,709 $ 554 (1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets $ 941 $ 729 $ 3,466 Research and development $ 6,736 $ 5,266 $ 25,276 Selling, general and administrative $ 10,173 $ 9,547 $ 40,789 (2) Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring related costs included in above line items: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets $ 214 $ (24 ) $ 214 Research and development $ 786 $ (67 ) $ 786 Selling, general and administrative $ 3,145 $ 2,325 $ 6,954 (3) Severance and retention included in above line items: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets $ 209 $ - $ 263 Research and development $ 138 $ 2,009 $ 1,554 Selling, general and administrative $ 578 $ 291 $ 2,049 (4) The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect the net direct and indirect income tax effects of the various non-GAAP pretax adjustments Net income per share attributable to the Company: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 GAAP net loss per share attributable to the Company $ (0.57 ) $ (7.06 ) $ (3.18 ) Adjustments to GAAP loss per share attributable to the Company: Stock-based compensation 0.41 0.37 1.62 Amortization of intangible assets 0.31 0.38 1.34 Goodwill impairment - 5.96 - Impairment of long-lived assets 0.01 0.18 0.04 Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring related costs 0.12 0.11 0.27 Non-GAAP tax adjustment (0.15 ) 0.15 (0.08 ) Difference in shares used in the calculation (0.02 ) (0.01 ) - Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to the Company $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.01 GAAP weighted average number of shares - diluted 43,717 42,043 43,012 Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares - diluted 50,863 46,470 49,633

XPERI INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 GAAP operating loss $ (29,803 ) $ (299,073 ) $ (129,637 ) Adjustments to GAAP operating loss: Stock-based compensation 17,850 15,542 69,531 Amortization of intangible assets 13,403 16,044 57,752 Goodwill impairment — 250,555 — Impairment of long-lived assets 614 7,724 1,710 Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring related costs: Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring costs 4,145 2,234 7,954 Severance and retention 925 2,300 3,866 Non-GAAP operating income/(loss) $ 7,134 $ (4,674 ) $ 11,176

XPERI INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 GAAP net loss $ (25,313 ) $ (298,046 ) $ (139,688 ) Adjustments to GAAP net loss: Interest expense 767 839 3,104 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (4,439 ) 1,090 10,042 Stock-based compensation 17,850 15,542 69,531 Depreciation expense 4,102 4,804 16,645 Amortization of intangible assets 13,403 16,044 57,752 Amortization of capitalized cloud computing costs 1,339 527 3,756 Goodwill impairment — 250,555 — Impairment of long-lived assets 614 7,724 1,710 Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring related costs: Transaction, separation, integration and restructuring costs 4,145 2,234 7,954 Severance and retention 925 2,300 3,866 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 13,393 $ 3,613 $ 34,672

