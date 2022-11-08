Xperi Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Continued momentum in strategic growth initiatives
Reiterates FY 2022 guidance
Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) (the “Company” or “Xperi”) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. These results are reported on a carve-out basis for the Xperi product business, which was part of Xperi Holding Corporation, now known as Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), during the third quarter.
“The third quarter marked an exciting turning point in our history as we successfully completed our spin-off into a new standalone publicly traded company. I want to thank all our employees and partners around the globe whose extraordinary efforts helped make the separation a success,” said Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi. “We are extremely pleased with key customer wins during the quarter, demonstrating increased traction and momentum on strategic growth initiatives within our Media Platform, IPTV, and Connected Car businesses. Furthermore, we are reiterating our 2022 guidance, which represents year-over-year revenue growth.”
Financial Highlights
Revenue of $121.6 million during the third quarter, representing a 3% increase from $117.7 million in the year-ago period
GAAP earnings per share of ($9.54) and non-GAAP earnings per share of ($0.22)
Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.7 million
In connection with the separation, and as part of a review undertaken during the quarter, booked a non-cash charge for goodwill impairment of $354 million
Key Operating Achievements
Welcomed Vestel as the first OEM partner to offer Powered by TiVo™ SmartTVs in 2023, validating the Company’s independent media platform strategy
Surpassed 1 million Video Over Broadband (IPTV) subscribers, continuing the momentum of sequential quarterly growth and broadening the Company’s recurring revenue base
Launched DTS AutoStage™ infotainment platform with four automotive OEMs: Hyundai, Genesis, Kia, and a leading EV manufacturer, expanding the Company’s footprint in the Connected Car market
Closed agreements for DTS AutoSense™ solutions with a large European OEM and a top 3 Japanese OEM, validating the Company’s in-cabin safety technology as an industry leader
Launched award-winning DTS Play-Fi® technology with Vestel and Philips on both TVs and home theater speakers, demonstrating growing demand for the Company’s wireless audio products
Broadened the IMAX® Enhanced ecosystem with new releases from Sony Pictures and Disney+ and new agreements with Rakuten TV and TCL
Financial Outlook
The Company is reiterating its guidance for 2022, previously provided at its recent Investor Day.
Category
($ in millions)
GAAP Outlook
Non-GAAP Outlook
Revenue
490 to 510
490 to 510
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation
and amortization of intangible assets
115 to 125
115 to 125
Adjusted Operating Expense*
879 to 889
395 to 405
Adjusted EBITDA
n/a
~ breakeven
*Defined as Total Operating Expense (including depreciation and amortization of intangible assets) less Cost of Revenue. See tables for reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures adjusted for either one-time or ongoing non-cash acquired intangibles amortization charges; costs related to actual or planned business combinations including transaction fees, integration costs, severance, facility closures, and retention bonuses; separation costs; all forms of stock-based compensation; impairment of goodwill; the impact of certain unrealized foreign currency adjustments and related tax effects.
Set forth below are reconciliations of the Company’s reported and forecasted GAAP to non-GAAP financial metrics.
XPERI INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
Revenue
$
121,637
$
117,732
$
366,728
$
361,738
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
31,403
32,301
85,689
87,983
Research and development
57,070
49,975
158,641
144,371
Selling, general and administrative
56,702
46,109
156,894
148,087
Depreciation expense
4,990
6,486
15,697
17,058
Amortization expense
16,613
27,829
46,166
83,266
Goodwill Impairment
354,000
-
354,000
-
Total operating expenses
520,778
162,700
817,087
480,765
Operating loss
(399,141
)
(44,968
)
(450,359
)
(119,027
)
Other income (expenses), net
(527
)
144
(301
)
512
Loss before taxes
(399,668
)
(44,824
)
(450,660
)
(118,515
)
Provision for income taxes
2,024
2,834
12,499
8,161
Net Loss
(401,692
)
(47,658
)
(463,159
)
(126,676
)
Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(890
)
(1,310
)
(2,706
)
(2,826
)
Net loss attributable to the Company
$
(400,802
)
$
(46,348
)
$
(460,453
)
$
(123,850
)
Loss per share attributable to the Company:
Basic and Diluted loss per share
$
(9.54
)
$
(1.10
)
$
(10.96
)
$
(2.95
)
Number of Basic and Diluted shares outstanding
42,024
42,024
42,024
42,024
XPERI INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
180,118
$
120,695
Accounts receivable, net
63,968
79,494
Unbilled contracts receivable, net
52,081
50,962
Other current assets
40,133
25,985
Total current assets
336,300
277,136
Long-term unbilled contracts receivable
4,418
3,825
Property and equipment, net
51,783
57,477
Operating lease right-of-use assets
56,062
61,758
Intangible assets, net
280,063
270,934
Goodwill
250,555
536,512
Other long-term assets
31,711
21,070
Total assets
$
1,010,892
$
1,228,712
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
18,735
$
7,362
Accrued liabilities
97,385
84,404
Deferred revenue
26,106
28,211
Total current liabilities
142,226
119,977
Deferred revenue, less current portion
19,079
23,663
Long-term deferred tax liabilities
21,374
14,428
Long-term debt
50,000
-
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
41,743
49,017
Other long-term liabilities
5,307
5,670
Total liabilities
279,729
212,755
Commitments and contingencies
Company stockholders’ equity:
Net Parent company investment
-
1,025,838
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
42
-
Additional paid-in capital
901,971
-
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,039
)
(676
)
Accumulated deficit
(152,479
)
-
Total Company stockholders’ equity
744,495
1,025,162
Noncontrolling interest
(13,332
)
(9,205
)
Total equity
731,163
1,015,957
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,010,892
$
1,228,712
XPERI INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(463,159
)
$
(126,676
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
15,697
17,058
Amortization of intangible assets
46,166
83,266
Stock-based compensation expense
29,761
24,363
Goodwill impairment
354,000
-
Deferred income taxes
(451
)
3,459
Other
(147
)
2,601
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
18,990
13,401
Unbilled contracts receivable
623
2,274
Other assets
(14,884
)
6,255
Accounts payable
10,504
(1,419
)
Accrued and other liabilities
(824
)
(37,408
)
Deferred revenue
(7,609
)
(1,235
)
Net cash from operating activities
(11,333
)
(14,061
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(10,514
)
(14,788
)
Purchases of intangible assets
(110
)
(3,352
)
Net cash paid for acquisitions
(50,473
)
(12,400
)
Net cash from investing activities
(61,097
)
(30,540
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net proceeds from Parent contributions
83,235
-
Net transfers from Parent
52,802
63,188
Net cash from financing activities
136,037
63,188
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(4,184
)
2,803
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
59,423
21,390
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
120,695
85,624
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
180,118
$
107,014
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Debt incurred in connection with acquisition
$
50,000
$
-
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
$
9,460
$
8,559
XPERI INC.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Net loss attributable to the Company:
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
GAAP net loss attributable to the Company
$
(400,802
)
Adjustments to GAAP net loss attributable to the Company:
Stock-based compensation expense:
Cost of revenue
779
Research, development and other
5,515
Selling, general and administrative
6,721
Amortization expense
16,613
Goodwill impairment
354,000
Merger and separation-related costs:
Transaction and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative
3,971
Severance and retention recorded in research, development and other
1,830
Severance and retention recorded in selling, general and administrative
560
Separation-related bonus adjustment recorded in cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
356
Separation-related bonus adjustment recorded in research and development
1,772
Separation-related bonus adjustment recorded in selling, general and administrative
1,082
Non-GAAP tax adjustment (1)
(1,818
)
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to the Company
$
(9,421
)
Loss per share attributable to the Company:
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
GAAP loss per share attributable to the Company
$
(9.54
)
Adjustments to GAAP loss per share attributable to the Company:
Stock-based compensation expense
0.31
Amortization expense
0.40
Goodwill impairment
8.42
Merger and separation-related costs
0.23
Non-GAAP tax adjustment
(0.04
)
Non-GAAP loss per share attributable to the Company
$
(0.22
)
GAAP weighted average number of shares-basic/diluted
42,024
Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares-basic/diluted
42,024
(1) The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect the net direct and indirect income tax effects of the various non-GAAP pretax adjustments.
XPERI INC.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
GAAP Loss before taxes
$
(399,668
)
Interest expense
750
Depreciation expense
4,990
Amortization expense
16,613
Goodwill impairment
354,000
Merger and integration-related costs:
Transaction and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative
3,971
Severance and retention recorded in research and development
1,830
Severance and retention recorded in selling, general and administrative
560
Separation-related bonus adjustment recorded in cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
356
Separation-related bonus adjustment recorded in research and development
1,772
Separation-related bonus adjustment recorded in selling, general and administrative
1,082
Stock-based compensation expense:
Cost of revenue
779
Research and development
5,515
Selling, general and administrative
6,721
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
$
(729
)
XPERI INC.
RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE ON
GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSE
(in millions)
(unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2022
Low
High
GAAP adjusted operating expense
$
879.0
$
889.0
Stock-based compensation -- R&D
(25.0
)
(25.0
)
Stock-based compensation -- SG&A
(27.0
)
(27.0
)
Merger, integration and separation-related expense -- R&D
(6.0
)
(6.0
)
Merger, integration and separation-related expense -- SG&A