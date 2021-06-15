XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Latest Progress Report on Mescaline Program for Psychedelic Therapies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: XPHY) (OTCQB: XPHYF) (FSE: 4XT), a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug delivery, diagnostic and new active pharmaceutical ingredient investment opportunities, announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio press release covers XPhyto’s recent announcement regarding the status of its GMP mescaline synthesis program.



"With both its North American GMP mescaline synthesis program and German-based psilocybin biotechnology production underway, the first stage of XPhyto's psychedelic medicine program is progressing on schedule. As the manufacturing programs advance, we look forward to focusing our expertise on psychedelic drug formulation," said Hugh Rogers, CEO & Director. "We see a significant market opportunity in the production of pharmaceutical grade psychedelics followed by the standardization of dosage formulations with precise, predictable and efficient drug delivery for clinical study and therapeutic use."

Psychedelic compounds have emerged as a new class of drugs with the potential to improve the treatment of mental health related medical conditions such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder. Mescaline (3,4,5-trimethoxyphenethylamine) is a naturally occurring psychedelic compound found in certain cacti, such as peyote, and as recently reported in the publication ACS Pharmacology and Translational Science, naturalistic use of mescaline is associated with self-reported psychiatric improvements and enduring positive life changes. Of the respondents reporting histories of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and alcohol and drug use disorders (AUD and DUD), most (68-86%) reported subjective improvement following their most memorable mescaline experience1.

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. is a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug delivery, diagnostic, and new active pharmaceutical ingredient investment opportunities, including precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications, including psychedelic compounds and cannabinoids. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.xphyto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law ('forward-looking statements'). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "develop", 'plan', 'continue', 'expect', 'project', 'intend', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'potential', 'propose' and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions 'may' or 'will' occur, and in this release include the statement regarding the Company's goal of building a successful diagnostic, drug delivery, and medical cannabis company. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Company may not succeed in developing a commercial product; that the sale of products may not be a viable business; that the Company may be unable to scale its business; product liability risks; product regulatory risk; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; currency risks; competition; international risks; and other risks beyond the Company's control. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

1. ACS Pharmacol. Transl. Sci. 2021, 4, 2, 543-552

