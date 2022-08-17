Xplora Technologies : Q2 22 – Accelerated connectivity rollout

Xplora Technologies ("Xplora") today published its Q2 22 results. In Q2 22 Xplora generated group revenues of NOK 110.7m, +19% y/y. Recurring service revenues were at NOK 34.9m, up 44% y/y. Gross earnings were NOK 60.1m and EBITDA was positive at NOK 0.5m.

"Our underlying growth strengthened in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, despite a challenging and uncertain macro- and global business climate situation. Our focus for the quarter has been on continuing to build our organization, products, platforms and services, distribution capacity and brand. A key deliverable for Xplora in 2022 has been to extend our Nordic connectivity service model to new markets. In Q2 22 we have signed four new service provider agreements for the UK, US, French and German markets. UK went live late Q2 22, and the other markets will launch over the next quarters." says Sten Kirkbak, CEO of Xplora Technologies.

Key highlights of Q2 22:

-Revenues +19% y/y to NOK 110.7m -Recurring service revenues +44% y/y, to NOK 34.9m

-Gross earnings +51% y/y, to a gross profit of NOK 60.1m

-Number of subscribers increased 42% y/y to 134.4k

-Exiting Q2 22 securely funded to deliver on growth expectations



Xplora was founded with the mission of giving children a safe onboarding to digital life and encouraging a better balance between screen time and physical activity. Xplora has more than 134,400 subscription customers. 840,000 smartwatches for kids have been sold since the company was launched, driving a rapid international expansion with offices in Norway, the UK, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and the US.



Management will present the results on Wednesday, 17 August 2022 at 9:00 am CET via webcast. The presentation will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session. Link to webcast: www.xplora.com/investor.



The information contained in this statement has not been audited and may be subject to change. This information is subject to disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 no. 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.



For further information please contact:

Sten Kirkbak, CEO +47 9220 3710, sten.kirkbak@xplora.com

Mikael Clement, CFO +47 9900 8000, mikael.clement@xplora.com



About Xplora Technologies AS:

Xplora is a platform and services company and an industry leader in the market for children's smartwatches. Xplora was founded to give children a safe onboarding to the digital life and a better balance between screen time and physical activity. Xplora's vision is to enable children around the world to experience how their everyday activities can create value and make a positive change in the world. The company is headquartered in Norway with operations in leading European markets. Xplora is listed on Euronext Growth under the ticker symbol XPLRA.