Xplora Technologies : Q4 2022 Report

About Xplora

Xplora was founded with the mission of giving children a safe onboarding to digital life and encouraging a better balance between screen time and physical activity.

Xplora's broad portfolio of connected products and services allows people to connect to their loved ones, and children to experience how their everyday activities can make a positive change in the world. Xplora's critically acclaimed products are trusted by kids worldwide, and the Goplay Services are made available for millions of kids through third parties and partners. Headquartered in Oslo, Xplora has offices in four Nordic countries, US, UK, Germany, Spain, and France. The Company has Mobile Service Provider operations in 8 markets. Our leading engineering team is based in London. Xplora has several major innovations in the child smartwatch category, including the launch of the world's first eSIM product for children and its Goplay activity platform and logic converting steps to awards.

Our vision is to enable children

around the world to experience how their everyday activities can make a positive change to the world.