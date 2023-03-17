Advanced search
    XPLRA ME   NO0010895782

XPLORA TECHNOLOGIES AS

(XPLRA ME)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:07:15 2023-03-17 am EDT
6.760 NOK   -3.15%
04:46aXplora Technologies : Q4 2022 Report
PU
03:01aXplora Technologies Q4 22 ­- Strategic investments and operational accomplishments
AQ
02/23Financial calendar
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xplora Technologies : Q4 2022 Report

03/17/2023 | 04:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q4 2022

Contents

About Xplora

3

The Quarter at a Glance

4

Message from the CEO

4

Q4 22 Highlights

4

Key Figures

5

Financial Graphs

5

Xplora Technologies Group Financials

6

Q3 2022 Operational Highlights

10

Outlook

11

Profit & Loss

12

Balance Sheet

13

Cash Flow

14

Notes

15

Page 2

Q4 2021

About Xplora

Xplora was founded with the mission of giving children a safe onboarding to digital life and encouraging a better balance between screen time and physical activity.

Xplora's broad portfolio of connected products and services allows people to connect to their loved ones, and children to experience how their everyday activities can make a positive change in the world. Xplora's critically acclaimed products are trusted by kids worldwide, and the Goplay Services are made available for millions of kids through third parties and partners. Headquartered in Oslo, Xplora has offices in four Nordic countries, US, UK, Germany, Spain, and France. The Company has Mobile Service Provider operations in 8 markets. Our leading engineering team is based in London. Xplora has several major innovations in the child smartwatch category, including the launch of the world's first eSIM product for children and its Goplay activity platform and logic converting steps to awards.

Our vision is to enable children

around the world to experience how their everyday activities can make a positive change to the world.

FAST FACTS

156,900

subscribers

1,1 million

smartwatches sold

MSP

in 8 markets

139 employees

Page 3

Q4 2022

The Quarter at a Glance

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

This year was a very productive and accomplished year operationally for Xplora. We completed deliveries that will build on our strengths and offer customer value for years to come.

Amongst our achievements are to finalize major investments in a new smartwatch portfolio, five new mobile service operations and a brand-new service offering. Concurrently the challenging market conditions have revitalized the Xplora spirit and drive, with an improved cost structure moving into 2023.

Although Xplora have had a productive and accomplished year, the company was affected by the ongoing economic uncertainty, with weaker consumer demand and strong currency fluctuations. As a result, we see

a slower growth in product revenue in Q4 22 compared to previous years. On the other hand, we see a steady growth in our subscriber base, exiting Q4 22 with a 27% y/y growth and 21% growth in service revenue. In fact, market statistics from the Norwegian Communication Authority (NKOM) shows that Xplora accounted for 49% of the net growth of all new mobile subscribers in Norway in the period from 2017 to 2022. It holds true for both sports and business that if you want to distance yourself from your competitors, you must accelerate when everyone is on their limits. Xplora has used its experience this year to focus on innovation and efficiency, so that we will overcome challenges for years to come.

In Q4 22, we achieved several including commercially releasing Xplora's first fully in-house smartwatch, which has received acclaim from the market, including Innovation" award at CES.

went live as a Mobile Service Spain, Germany, and France, our opportunity for growth in three biggest markets. We believe that investments will benefit Xplora in the short- and long-term by strengthening our market position and support continued growth.

In addition to the achievements above, Xplora secured a NOK 100m supply-chain financing facility in Q4 22. This strategic move marks another milestone in securing our growth, while it further improves Xplora's financial position.

Looking forward, we feel confident that the investments we have

in 2022 has positioned us for and beyond. We will continue towards continued revenue growth and to create value for our

and shareholders.

Sten Kirkbak

Q4 22 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Went live as a mobile service provider in France, Spain, and Germany
  • Secured NOK 100m supply-chain financing
  • Received CES 2023 "Best of Innovation" award for the X6 Play, our new premium model
  • Exited 2022 with 156.900 mobile subscribers, up 27% y/y
  • Captured 49% of the net growth of mobile subscribers in the Norwegian market in the 5-year period H1 2017 through H1 2022*
    * Market statistics from the Norwegian Communication Authority (NKOM)

Page 4

Q4 2022

KEY FIGURES

Amounts in NOK millions

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

FY 2022

FY 2021

Device revenues

137.1

142.3

346.9

339.8

Service revenues 1)

40.9

33.7

152.3

91.6

Total revenues

178.8

176.0

502.0

431.4

Growth y/y

2 %

62 %

16 %

115 %

Gross profit

71.2

84.0

237.0

196.0

Gross margin

40 %

48 %

47 %*

45 %

EBITDA

-20.5

28.5

-33.5

19.2

Subscribers (k)

156.9

123.4

156.9

123.4

Shares outstanding (million)

41.6

39.8

41.6

39.8

Share price (NOK)

9.9

29.1

9.9

29.1

Market capitalization

412

1 158

412

1 158

1) XMH consolidated from Q2 21

* Cost of sales restated for Q1-Q3, please see note 7

FINANCIAL GRAPHS

4q-rolling recurring service revenues

Quarterly subscribers

(NOKm)

Page 5

Q4 2022

Disclaimer

Xplora Technologies AS published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 08:45:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
