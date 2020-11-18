Xplore Resources Announces Appointment to Advisory Board

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2020) - Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV: XPLR) ("Xplore or "the Company"), is pleased to announce the following appointment to the Company's Advisory Board, tasked with advising and assisting management in the future growth of Xplore Resources.

The Company is pleased to welcome Mr. Picklu Datta, CPA, CA, BComm., who has consented to join Xplore's Advisory Board effective immediately.

Mr. Datta is a mining executive with 30 years of experience in senior management roles including accounting, audit, taxation, treasury, forecasting & budgeting, and risk management. He was formerly Vice-President, Finance & Treasurer at Centerra Gold Inc; Senior Vice-President, Treasury & Finance at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited; and Finance Manager, at Aber Diamond Corporation. Throughout his career, Picklu has contributed greatly as his companies went through transformational growth through mine building or acquisitions. Mr. Datta obtained a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto and holds CPA, CA designations from the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario.

The Board of Directors of the Company is grateful to add Mr. Datta to the Advisory Board.

Wes Hanson, President and CEO of Xplore, stated, " We are truly fortunate to add Picklu to our Advisory Board and to have attracted the interest and commitment of such a well respected and established mining executive. Picklu brings considerable experience to the Company that will expand Xplore's knowledge base to the benefit of all stakeholders. Picklu's extensive knowledge in finance will be a tremendous benefit to Xplore as we seek to build our portfolio of assets. I look forward to working with and learning from him to the benefit of our stakeholders."

About Xplore Resources (TSXV: XPLR)

Xplore Resources is a Toronto based mining exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol XPLR, focused on the acquisition and development of copper and gold projects in the Americas. The Company is led by a highly experienced management team and is comprised of industry experts with executive and senior management experience in geology, banking, private equity, investor relations and law.

Valk Project

The Company's 1,614 Ha. Valk Project is an early stage exploration property located in the Nanaimo Mining Division, British Columbia, approximately 20 Km NW of Port Hardy. The Project is road accessible via an extensive network of provincial highways, local roads, and logging roads. Historical surface soil geochemistry and rock sampling has identified anomalous copper, vanadium and gold mineralization within rocks of the Karmutsen Formation, a thick sequence of dominantly basaltic volcanic rocks stratigraphically between the Buttle Lake - Sicker Group rocks hosting the volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits at Myra Falls and rocks of the Bonanza Group / Island Volcanic Suite, that are closely associated with known copper gold porphyry discoveries. The anomalous mineralization defines a northeast trend over an estimated 4.0 km strike length. This trend, interpreted to be a regional scale fault system, can be traced to the past producing Island Copper Mine (345 Mt @ 0.41% Cu), located 25 kms. to the southeast. The North Island Copper and Gold Project (Indicated resource of 305 Mt @ 0.21% Cu) lies 25 kms. to the southwest.

