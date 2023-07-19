XPO, Inc. is a provider of freight transportation services. The Company moves goods through its customers supply chains in North America and Europe. The Company operates through two segments: North American Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides shippers with geographic density and day-definite domestic and cross-border services to the United States (U.S), as well as Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean. It also includes trailer manufacturing operations. European Transportation segment offers a range of services, such as truckload, LTL, truck brokerage, managed transportation, last mile, freight forwarding and multimodal solutions, including road-rail and road-short sea combinations. It serves a base of customers in consumer, trade, and industrial markets. The Company offers XPO Connect, a cloud-based digital platform for transportation procurement that encompasses a freight optimizer system, shipper interface and carrier interface.