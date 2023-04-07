Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. XPO, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPO   US9837931008

XPO, INC.

(XPO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-06 pm EDT
30.13 USD   +1.01%
10:01aXPO Named National Less-Than-Truckload Carrier of the Year by GlobalTranz
GL
10:00aXPO Named National Less-Than-Truckload Carrier of the Year by GlobalTranz
AQ
04/06BMO Capital Initiates XPO Logistics at Outperform With $44 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

XPO Named National Less-Than-Truckload Carrier of the Year by GlobalTranz

04/07/2023 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GREENWICH, Conn., April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, has been named National LTL Carrier of the Year by third-party logistics company GlobalTranz, a technology-enabled shipping solutions provider that is part of the Worldwide Express family of brands. This is the third year in a row that XPO is receiving an award from GlobalTranz for commitment to excellence. 

“XPO continues to go above and beyond for our shippers,” said Mike Grayson, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for the Worldwide Express brands. “This award is a testament to the company’s ability to deliver superior customer service, and we are proud to honor our longstanding partner yet again.”

Anthony Hoereth, senior vice president of sales for XPO, said, “Our entire organization is committed to providing the utmost value to shippers through exceptional service and technological innovation. We thank GlobalTranz for naming us National LTL Carrier of the Year and look forward to our continued collaboration.”

GlobalTranz selected this year’s honorees based on six criteria: customer service, technological innovation, collaboration, financial performance, growth and overall excellence. 

XPO’s past recognitions from GlobalTranz have included LTL Carrier Partner of the Year in 2022 and the LTL Collaborator of the Year in 2021. 

About XPO
XPO (NYSE: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 48,000 customers with 554 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on FacebookTwitterLinkedInInstagram and YouTube.

Media Contact
Karina Frayter
+1-203-484-8303
karina.frayter@xpo.com


All news about XPO, INC.
10:01aXPO Named National Less-Than-Truckload Carrier of the Year by GlobalTranz
GL
10:00aXPO Named National Less-Than-Truckload Carrier of the Year by GlobalTranz
AQ
04/06BMO Capital Initiates XPO Logistics at Outperform With $44 Price Target
MT
04/03XPO Named National Carrier of the Year by Echo Global Logistics
AQ
03/30XPO Named National Carrier of the Year by Echo Global Logistics
GL
03/30XPO Named National Carrier of the Year by Echo Global Logistics
GL
03/23Three XPO Leaders Named 2023 SDCE 'Pros to Know'; Diana Brown, Marissa Christensen and ..
AQ
03/22Three XPO Leaders Named 2023 SDCE “Pros to Know”
GL
03/22Three XPO Leaders Named 2023 SDCE “Pros to Know”
AQ
03/19XPO, Inc.(NYSE:XPO) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XPO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 553 M - -
Net income 2023 270 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 078 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 480 M 3 480 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart XPO, INC.
Duration : Period :
XPO, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 30,13 $
Average target price 42,24 $
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario A. Harik Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl D. Anderson Chief Financial Officer
Bradley S. Jacobs Executive Chairman
Jay Silberkleit Senior Vice President-Technology
Alexandre de Jesus Santoro Chief Commercial Officer & SVP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPO, INC.-9.49%3 480
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-6.21%121 221
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-2.00%79 134
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED1.46%70 708
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-16.64%46 757
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.1.77%10 795
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer