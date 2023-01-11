Advanced search
    XPO   US9837931008

XPO, INC.

(XPO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-10 pm EST
37.30 USD   -0.48%
07:01aXPO Renews Partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking for 2023
GL
01/10XPO Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, February 9, 2023
GL
01/10XPO Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, February 9, 2023
AQ
XPO Renews Partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking for 2023

01/11/2023 | 07:01am EST
GREENWICH, Conn. , Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, has announced the renewal of its platinum partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking for 2023. 

Mario Harik, XPO’s chief executive officer, said, “Our safety culture at XPO has taken on a new dimension through the training developed by Truckers Against Trafficking. Human trafficking is a hidden crime, and the LTL industry is in a position to be part of the solution. Through our partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking, our drivers can potentially save lives.”

The announcement coincides with National Human Trafficking Awareness Day and marks another milestone in the company’s anti-trafficking training for its drivers. In 2022, approximately 4,500 XPO employees learned how to spot signs of human trafficking by completing a training certification program. Truckers Against Trafficking tailored the content for short-haul LTL and local trucking operators.

Esther Goetsch, executive director of Truckers Against Trafficking, said, “XPO exemplifies how the trucking industry can be a force for good in combatting human trafficking. By championing our training in their national operations, XPO mobilizes thousands of drivers to support this important cause.”

An estimated 50 million individuals worldwide are victims of human trafficking at any given time. Truckers Against Trafficking is engaging the transportation sector to report suspected abuse through channels such as the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Approximately 1.4 million truck and bus drivers have completed Truckers Against Trafficking training to date.

About XPO
XPO (NYSE: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 43,000 shippers with 564 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on FacebookTwitterLinkedInInstagram and YouTube.

Media Contact
Karina Frayter
+1-203-484-8303
karina.frayter@xpo.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 691 M - -
Net income 2022 692 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,25x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 296 M 4 296 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 98,4%
Managers and Directors
Mario A. Harik Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl D. Anderson Chief Financial Officer
Bradley S. Jacobs Executive Chairman
Jay Silberkleit Senior Vice President-Technology
Alexandre de Jesus Santoro Chief Commercial Officer & SVP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPO, INC.12.05%4 296
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION2.12%136 470
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY1.43%82 159
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED1.67%71 122
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION3.34%61 968
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.1.35%10 923