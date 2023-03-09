Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. XPO, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPO   US9837931008

XPO, INC.

(XPO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-08 pm EST
35.30 USD   -0.08%
07:15aXpo : Welcomes J. Wes Frye to Board
PU
07:03aXPO Names J. Wes Frye to Board of Directors
GL
07:01aXPO Names J. Wes Frye to Board of Directors
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

XPO : Welcomes J. Wes Frye to Board

03/09/2023 | 07:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America, today announced that J. Wes Frye has joined the company's board of directors, effective immediately. His appointment expands the composition of the board to nine members, of which seven are independent directors.

Brad Jacobs, executive chairman of XPO, said, "Wes Frye's name is synonymous with LTL operational excellence. He brings a rare mix of industry expertise and financial acumen that will be a powerful asset to both our board and our company."

Frye served as a 30-year executive with Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL), including 18 years as chief financial officer, until his retirement in 2015. He was instrumental in creating ODFL's customer-centric culture, and executed numerous initiatives that led to approximately $3 billion of revenue growth. Additionally, he built ODFL's finance organization, established the company's incentive compensation structure and introduced software applications for business intelligence, forecasting, pricing and KPI management.

Frye was ranked Best CFO in Transportation in Institutional Investor's 2011 All-America Executive Team awards. He holds an MBA degree in finance from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and a bachelor's degree in business administration from Appalachian State University.

About XPO
XPO (NYSE: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 48,000 customers with 554 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Attachments

Disclaimer

XPO Logistics Inc. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 12:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about XPO, INC.
07:15aXpo : Welcomes J. Wes Frye to Board
PU
07:03aXPO Names J. Wes Frye to Board of Directors
GL
07:01aXPO Names J. Wes Frye to Board of Directors
AQ
02/28XPO Named National Less-Than-Truckload Carrier of the Year by MODE Global
GL
02/28XPO Named National Less-Than-Truckload Carrier of the Year by MODE Global
AQ
02/16Forbes Names XPO One of America's Best Employers for 2023
AQ
02/15Forbes Names XPO One of America's Best Employers for 2023
GL
02/15Forbes Names XPO One of America's Best Employers for 2023
AQ
02/15North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/14Raymond James Trims Price Target on XPO Logistics to $44 From $46, Maintains Outperform..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XPO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 560 M - -
Net income 2023 267 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 071 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 077 M 4 077 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart XPO, INC.
Duration : Period :
XPO, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 35,30 $
Average target price 42,25 $
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario A. Harik Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl D. Anderson Chief Financial Officer
Bradley S. Jacobs Executive Chairman
Jay Silberkleit Senior Vice President-Technology
Alexandre de Jesus Santoro Chief Commercial Officer & SVP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPO, INC.6.13%4 077
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-0.81%124 559
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-0.60%78 638
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED3.05%70 236
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-12.22%49 272
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.10.36%11 961