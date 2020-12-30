Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  XPO Logistics    XPO   FR0000052870

XPO LOGISTICS

(XPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

XPO Logistics : Food Donation to FESBAL in Spain

12/30/2020 | 06:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has donated more than 10,000 kilograms of food to the annual collection campaign of the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (FESBAL), which works to alleviate hunger in Spain. The donation will help feed people in 23 provinces.
XPO volunteers collected 10,3 tonnes (10,335 kilograms) of food - XPO's largest collection for FESBAL to date, and more than twice the amount of the company's previous participation. The supplies will be distributed to food banks in the provinces of Álava, Alicante, Asturias, Barcelona, Cantabria, Córdoba, La Coruña, Gerona, Granada, Guipúzcoa, La Rioja, Madrid, Málaga, Navarra, Orense, Pontevedra, Sevilla, Tarragona, Valencia, Valladolid, Vizcaya, Zamora and Zaragoza.
Massimo Marsili, managing director, transport - Iberia and Morocco, XPO Logistics, said: 'We are proud to be part of this important initiative, which reflects our values of solidarity and social commitment. Food banks play an essential role in our country, and even more so in the pandemic. During the difficult months of the lockdown, the communities where we operate supported us as we provided essential services, and now we are delighted to give back to the communities in association with FESBAL.'
Miguel Fernández, managing director of FESBAL, said: 'The health crisis has made many people vulnerable to hunger. At the start of the year, our food banks in Spain were providing aid to about 1,050,000 individuals. That number increased to 1,500,000 during the summer, and now we're responding to 1,800,000 people in need. In these difficult times, we're grateful for the support of companies like XPO, whose donations allow us to replenish the stocks in our warehouses and avoid food shortages.'

About FESBAL

FESBAL, the Spanish Federation of Food Banks is a non-profit association created in 1996 that coordinates the activities of the 54 Food Banks in Spain in relation to all kinds of public bodies and private companies at national or international level. FESBAL promotes the collection of food for it´s free distribution. In 2019, they distributed more than 144.5 million kilograms to 1.1 million vulnerable and in need people, through a network of more than 7,200 charitable institutions, and all thanks to the efforts of 3,211 permanent volunteers.
In 2010, the Federation was declared of public utility. FESBAL was awarded the Prince of Asturias Award for Concord 2012.

Disclaimer

Xpo Logistics Europe SA published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 11:04:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about XPO LOGISTICS
06:06aXPO LOGISTICS : Food Donation to FESBAL in Spain
PU
12/21XPO LOGISTICS : Holiday Peak 2020 Whitepaper
PU
12/18XPO Logistics Starts Deliveries of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine to US Distributi..
MT
12/17XPO LOGISTICS : E-commerce boom
PU
12/14Vaccine Transport Leans on Tight Network of Refrigerated-Truck Operators
DJ
12/07ANALYST ACTIONS : Credit Suisse Adjusts XPO Logistics' Price Target to $140 From..
MT
12/03S&P Affirms XPO Logistics 'BB' Rating; Outlook Remains Stable Following Spin-..
MT
12/03ANALYST ACTIONS : Oppenheimer Adjusts XPO Logistics PT to $123 From $108, Mainta..
MT
12/03Oppenheimer Sees XPO Logistics' Spin-Off Plan Will Raise Valuation; Stock Ris..
MT
12/03ANALYST ACTIONS : Wells Fargo Adjusts XPO Logistics' Price Target to $158 From $..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 6 414 M 7 870 M 7 870 M
Net income 2019 126 M 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2019 1 865 M 2 289 M 2 289 M
P/E ratio 2019 20,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 761 M 3 382 M 3 388 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,62x
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 55 436
Free-Float 3,71%
Chart XPO LOGISTICS
Duration : Period :
XPO Logistics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPO LOGISTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Malcolm Wilson Chairman-Management Board
Bradley S. Jacobs Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthieu Renollaud Chief Financial Officer
Henri Lachmann Member-Supervisory Board
François-Marie Valentin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPO LOGISTICS8.46%3 382
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.53.44%22 778
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.16.54%14 383
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.19.09%5 172
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.51.04%4 823
SAIA, INC.95.80%4 720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ