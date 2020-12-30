XPO Logistics : Food Donation to FESBAL in Spain

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has donated more than 10,000 kilograms of food to the annual collection campaign of the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (FESBAL), which works to alleviate hunger in Spain. The donation will help feed people in 23 provinces.

XPO volunteers collected 10,3 tonnes (10,335 kilograms) of food - XPO's largest collection for FESBAL to date, and more than twice the amount of the company's previous participation. The supplies will be distributed to food banks in the provinces of Álava, Alicante, Asturias, Barcelona, Cantabria, Córdoba, La Coruña, Gerona, Granada, Guipúzcoa, La Rioja, Madrid, Málaga, Navarra, Orense, Pontevedra, Sevilla, Tarragona, Valencia, Valladolid, Vizcaya, Zamora and Zaragoza.

Massimo Marsili, managing director, transport - Iberia and Morocco, XPO Logistics, said: 'We are proud to be part of this important initiative, which reflects our values of solidarity and social commitment. Food banks play an essential role in our country, and even more so in the pandemic. During the difficult months of the lockdown, the communities where we operate supported us as we provided essential services, and now we are delighted to give back to the communities in association with FESBAL.'

Miguel Fernández, managing director of FESBAL, said: 'The health crisis has made many people vulnerable to hunger. At the start of the year, our food banks in Spain were providing aid to about 1,050,000 individuals. That number increased to 1,500,000 during the summer, and now we're responding to 1,800,000 people in need. In these difficult times, we're grateful for the support of companies like XPO, whose donations allow us to replenish the stocks in our warehouses and avoid food shortages.'



About FESBAL

FESBAL, the Spanish Federation of Food Banks is a non-profit association created in 1996 that coordinates the activities of the 54 Food Banks in Spain in relation to all kinds of public bodies and private companies at national or international level. FESBAL promotes the collection of food for it´s free distribution. In 2019, they distributed more than 144.5 million kilograms to 1.1 million vulnerable and in need people, through a network of more than 7,200 charitable institutions, and all thanks to the efforts of 3,211 permanent volunteers.

In 2010, the Federation was declared of public utility. FESBAL was awarded the Prince of Asturias Award for Concord 2012.