XPO LOGISTICS

XPO LOGISTICS

(XPO)
  Report
02/08 10:41:49 am
280 EUR   +2.94%
02/08XPO LOGISTICS : Glen Dimplex Renews with XPO
PU
02/03XPO LOGISTICS : Getinge and XPO Expand Partnership
PU
02/03XPO LOGISTICS : A World's Most Admired Company
PU
XPO Logistics : Glen Dimplex Renews with XPO

02/09/2021
XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has extended its partnership with Glen Dimplex Consumer Appliances (GDCA). GDCA's brand portfolio includes Morphy Richards, Roberts Radio, Stoves, Belling, Lec and Britannia Living. The new contract expands XPO's transport services and adds warehousing and distribution support for GDCA in the UK.
XPO began providing transport services to GDCA two decades ago. The contract further builds on this longstanding relationship by making XPO the preferred UK distribution partner and logistics sustainability adviser to GDCA, providing expertise in technology, value-added services, cost-effectiveness and quality.
XPO's tailored solution for GDCA consolidates two warehouses into one in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire. XPO delivers finished goods to the warehouse from the GDCA factory in Prescot, Merseyside, and provides storage capacity, management of spare parts and raw materials, customer and ecommerce order fulfilment and value-added services, such as the customisation of finished goods.
'We're delighted to take the next steps with XPO in positioning our supply chain for ongoing growth,' said Peter Brooke, chief operations officer, GDCA. 'Together, we are simplifying and harmonising our ways of working to enable us to achieve our sustainability ambitions, respond dynamically to customer needs and help us develop our progressive, consumer-centric approach.'
Dan Myers, managing director, transport - UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said, 'Glen Dimplex and XPO both have continuous improvement in our DNA. Our teams have worked collaboratively for many years, and now we have the opportunity to create even greater benefits with an integrated, sustainable solution for logistics and transport. We're using our technology and expertise to deliver next-level excellence for our customer.'

About Glen Dimplex Consumer Appliances

Glen Dimplex Consumer Appliances (GDCA) includes Morphy Richards, Roberts Radio, Stoves, Belling, Lec and Britannia Living within its brand portfolio, and is a division of Glen Dimplex Group. Glen Dimplex Group is a privately owned company and the world's largest manufacturer of electrical heating appliances, holding significant global market positions in domestic appliances, cooling, ventilation, and renewable energy solutions.

Disclaimer

Xpo Logistics Europe SA published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 10:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
