Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. XPO Logistics
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPO   FR0000052870

XPO LOGISTICS

(XPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

XPO Logistics : Automating Reverse Logistics

05/18/2021 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has deployed an automated solution to manage high-volume reverse logistics for a fashion e-commerce customer in France. The solution integrates multiple technologies, including a state-of-the-art mechanized sortation system, to handle throughput of up to 12 million returned products per year.

Returns management is a fast-growing area of outsourced logistics in the e-commerce and omnichannel sectors. XPO customizes solutions to each customer's requirements; in this instance, eight automated sorting lines for apparel and one line for shoes are integrated with touchless scanner technology. The computerized scanners use machine vision to read color codes instead of bar codes, accelerating the routing of sorted products on conveyors according to condition: ready for inspection, damaged or return to retail.

To manage cardboard waste, XPO has deployed an industrial baling press to compact used cartons, reducing environmental impacts and increasing the recycling value.

Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer, XPO Logistics Europe, said, 'By automating logistics processes to achieve specific results, our engineering teams make supply chains more efficient and create supportive work environments for our employees. Automation also improves the all-important consumer experience for our e-commerce customers.'

Disclaimer

Xpo Logistics Europe SA published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 11:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about XPO LOGISTICS
07:33aXPO LOGISTICS  : Automating Reverse Logistics
PU
07:03aXPO LOGISTICS  : Automated reverse solution
PU
05/17XPO LOGISTICS  : Insider Sales at XPO Logistics (XPO) Extends the Selling Trend ..
MT
05/14INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Disposition Eases Back 90-Day Buy Trend at XPO Logistic..
MT
05/14INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Disposition Interrupts 90-Day Buy Trend at XPO Logistic..
MT
05/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Bayer, Toyota, Xiaomi...
05/12XPO LOGISTICS  : Oppenheimer Adjusts XPO Logistics PT to $164 From $150, Maintai..
MT
05/11XPO Logistics Wins UK Contract with Pearson for Distribution of Course Materi..
MT
05/11XPO LOGISTICS  : Wins UK Contract with Pearson
PU
05/06XPO LOGISTICS  : Once Again Named by Forbes as a Best Company to Work For in Spa..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 072 M 7 420 M 7 420 M
Net income 2020 46,1 M 56,4 M 56,4 M
Net Debt 2020 1 567 M 1 915 M 1 915 M
P/E ratio 2020 59,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 084 M 3 748 M 3 769 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 58 186
Free-Float 3,45%
Chart XPO LOGISTICS
Duration : Period :
XPO Logistics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPO LOGISTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Malcolm Wilson Chairman-Management Board
Matthieu Renollaud Chief Financial Officer
Bradley S. Jacobs Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henri Lachmann Member-Supervisory Board
François-Marie Valentin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPO LOGISTICS12.50%3 748
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.38.11%31 337
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.29.15%18 605
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.67.51%8 476
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.29.66%6 706
SAIA, INC.33.07%6 284