XPO Logistics : Automating Reverse Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has deployed an automated solution to manage high-volume reverse logistics for a fashion e-commerce customer in France. The solution integrates multiple technologies, including a state-of-the-art mechanized sortation system, to handle throughput of up to 12 million returned products per year.

Returns management is a fast-growing area of outsourced logistics in the e-commerce and omnichannel sectors. XPO customizes solutions to each customer's requirements; in this instance, eight automated sorting lines for apparel and one line for shoes are integrated with touchless scanner technology. The computerized scanners use machine vision to read color codes instead of bar codes, accelerating the routing of sorted products on conveyors according to condition: ready for inspection, damaged or return to retail.

To manage cardboard waste, XPO has deployed an industrial baling press to compact used cartons, reducing environmental impacts and increasing the recycling value.

Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer, XPO Logistics Europe, said, 'By automating logistics processes to achieve specific results, our engineering teams make supply chains more efficient and create supportive work environments for our employees. Automation also improves the all-important consumer experience for our e-commerce customers.'