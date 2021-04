XPO Logistics : Director de Investimentos da GXO

A XPO Logistics anunciou que Mark Manduca passará a director de investimentos da GXO Logistics, face à prevista cisão do segmento de logística da XPO. Manduca vai juntar-se à XPO na qualidade de director de investimentos do segmento de logística a partir de Maio e ficará encarregue de avaliar as oportunidades de crescimento da GXO, optimizar a carteira de activos da empresa e supervisionar os seus investimentos em pensões no Reino Unido. Além disso, desempenhará um papel fulcral para garantir que os argumentos de investimento da GXO alcancem um público global.

Manduca esteve sistematicamente à cabeça de equipas de investigação de transportes europeias mais bem classificadas durante quase uma década, de acordo com o Institutional Investor. Em 2020, a título individual, foi nomeado pelo 8º ano consecutivo, o analista investigação europeu de transportes pelo Institutional Investor.

A experiência de Manduca nos principais bancos de investimento inclui o Citigroup em Londres, onde ocupou o cargo de director-geral de pesquisa de renda variável e encabeçou actividades de investigação de transportes. Anteriormente, passou oito anos no Bank of America Merrill Lynch, onde liderou as equipas de investigação de serviços de negócios, lazer e transportes. Iniciou a sua carreira enquanto analista de fundos próprios na Insight Investment, uma empresa global de gestão de activos. Manduca tem um Mestrado em Línguas Modernas (alemão) pela Universidade de Edimburgo (Escócia) e formou-se no Eton College, Inglaterra.

Brad Jacobs, presidente e conselheiro-delegado, declarou: 'Mark é um analista de alto nível que recebeu o maior número de votos em todos os sectores e regiões no inquérito de 2020 de European Institutional Investor. Além disso, tem a mentalidade 'besing' que procuramos nos nossos executivos. Estamos muito satisfeitos por tê-lo connosco à medida que o nosso plano de divisão avança.'

Como já foi anunciado, a XPO planeia concluir a cisão do seu negócio de logística numa empresa independente disponível ao público no segundo semestre de 2021. Sendo o segundo maior fornecedor de logística contratual do mundo, a GXO estará bem posicionada para capitalizar os principais ventos propícios de expansão do comércio electrónico, a procura de automação por parte dos clientes de logística, e uma tendência crescente para o outsourcing da cadeia de abastecimento. Actualmente, as operações são realizadas em aproximadamente 890 agências em 27 países.

