XPO Logistics : anuncia o CIO do GXO

04/01/2021 | 04:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A XPO Logistics, pioneira em soluções de transporte e logística à esfera global, anunciou hoje que Sandeep Sakharkar passará a ser o principal director de sistemas de informação da GXO Logistics, na sequência da cisão planeada do segmento logístico da XPO. Sakharkar é actualmente vice-presidente sénior de tecnologia - logística na XPO. Estará no comando do desenvolvimento de sistemas globais da GXO quando a organização tecnológica do segmento logístico passar para a GXO.

Em 20 anos de experiência profissional, Sakharkar foi vice-presidente global - núcleo de retalho e infra-estruturas na Foot Locker, Inc. e Director de Tecnologia Digital da EMEA para a Johnson & Johnson. Anteriormente, foi director de informática na Johnson & Johnson para a região Ásia-Pacífico e chefe de estágio na Cognizant Technology Services na Europa. É titular de uma pós-graduação em gestão pela Warwick Business School, Universidade de Warwick, no Reino Unido.

Mario Harik, Director de Sistemas de Informação da XPO Logistics, afirmou: 'A Sandeep tem um histórico notável na consecução de mudanças transformacionais para empresas globais através da digitalização e da ciência dos dados. Sob a sua alçada, a organização tecnológica da GXO terá uma abordagem única para levar a empresa ao seu expoente máximo como líder na logística de e-commerce e na automação avançada de armazéns, ventos favoráveis que impulsionam o crescimento do outsourcing logístico.'

Como anunciado anteriormente, a XPO espera dividir o seu negócio de logística durante o segundo semestre de 2021, e a GXO tornar-se-á uma empresa de logística independente com quotas na bolsa. A GXO será o segundo maior fornecedor de logística contratual do mundo, com uma proposta de valor que inclui recursos tecnológicos para o comércio electrónico, alimentação e bebidas, electrodomésticos, indústria, logística reversa e outros sectores-chave. As operações logísticas são actualmente realizadas em cerca de 890 agências em 27 países.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements, including the statements above regarding plans, benefits and timing of the contemplated spin-off transaction. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'should,' 'will,' 'expect,' 'objective,' 'projection,' 'forecast,' 'goal,' 'guidance,' 'outlook,' 'effort,' 'target,' 'trajectory' or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors the company believes are appropriate in the circumstances.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference include the risks discussed in our filings with the SEC and the following: economic conditions generally; the severity, magnitude, duration and aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic and government responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to align our investments in capital assets, including equipment, service centers and warehouses, to our customers' demands; our ability to implement our cost and revenue initiatives; our ability to successfully integrate and realize anticipated synergies, cost savings and profit improvement opportunities with respect to acquired companies; matters related to our intellectual property rights; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fuel price and fuel surcharge changes; natural disasters, terrorist attacks or similar incidents; risks and uncertainties regarding the potential timing and expected benefits of the proposed spin-off of our logistics segment, including final approval for the proposed spin-off and the risk that the spin-off may not be completed on the terms or timeline currently contemplated, if at all; the impact of the proposed spin-off on the size and business diversity of our company; the ability of the proposed spin-off to qualify for tax-free treatment for U.S. federal income tax purposes; our ability to develop and implement suitable information technology systems and prevent failures in or breaches of such systems; our substantial indebtedness; our ability to raise debt and equity capital; fluctuations in fixed and floating interest rates; our ability to maintain positive relationships with our network of third-party transportation providers; our ability to attract and retain qualified drivers; labor matters, including our ability to manage our subcontractors, and risks associated with labor disputes at our customers and efforts by labor organizations to organize our employees; litigation, including litigation related to alleged misclassification of independent contractors and securities class actions; risks associated with our self-insured claims; risks associated with defined benefit plans for our current and former employees; and governmental regulation, including trade compliance laws, as well as changes in international trade policies and tax regimes; governmental or political actions, including the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union; and competition and pricing pressures.

All forward-looking statements set forth in this release are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by us will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Forward-looking statements set forth in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Disclaimer

Xpo Logistics Europe SA published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 08:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
