Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. XPO Logistics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPO   US9837931008

XPO LOGISTICS, INC.

(XPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

XPO Logistics : Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL

07/26/2021 | 07:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has received a Top 10 3PL Excellence Award, as voted by the readers of Inbound Logistics magazine. Additionally, the company has been named to the publication's Top 100 3PLs in a separate process for the eighth consecutive year.

Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics Europe, said, 'We thank Inbound Logistics for these awards, which ultimately reflect the value we deliver. It's always a special honor to be recognized by 3PL customers with direct experience of our logistics and transportation services.'

Inbound Logistics determines the top 3PL providers based on two factors: input from customers outsourcing to 3PLs, and the evolution of the types of services that best-in-class 3PLs offer. The selection is based not on size, but on services offered, types of customers, corporate culture and the ability to solve challenges unique to a customer's supply chain by providing the optimal solutions.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world, with two business segments: transportation and logistics. The company helps more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently, using a network of 1,621 locations in 30 countries and approximately 140,000 team members, including 108,000 employees and 32,000 temporary workers. The company's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About the GXO spin-off

XPO intends to spin off its logistics segment on August 2, 2021 as GXO Logistics, creating two independent public companies with distinct investment identities and service offerings in vast addressable markets. GXO will be the largest pure-play contract logistics provider in the world, and XPO will be a leading provider of transportation services, primarily less-than-truckload transportation and truck brokerage. For more information, visit gxo.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements, including the statements above regarding plans, benefits and timing of the contemplated spin-off transaction.

Disclaimer

XPO Logistics Inc. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 11:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about XPO LOGISTICS, INC.
07:08aXPO LOGISTICS : Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL
PU
07:01aXPO Logistics Receives Top 10 3PL Excellence Award from Inbound Logistics
GL
07/23XPO Logistics, Inc. Appoints Karlis Kirsis as Chief Legal Officer
CI
07/22KARLIS KIRSIS : Chief Legal Officer
PU
07/22XPO LOGISTICS : Announces Karlis Kirsis as Chief Legal Officer for GXO Logistics..
AQ
07/21XPO LOGISTICS : Magic Quadrant, Year 6
PU
07/21XPO Logistics Named a Leader in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Third-Party L..
GL
07/20XPO LOGISTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/20XPO Logistics, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
07/19Workers at XPO Logistics in N.J. Ratify Contract
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 475 M - -
Net income 2021 588 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 207 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 16 459 M 16 459 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 108 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart XPO LOGISTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
XPO Logistics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPO LOGISTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 143,62 $
Average target price 162,35 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley S. Jacobs Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Troy A. Cooper President
David B. Wyshner Chief Financial Officer
Mario A. Harik Chief Information Officer
Alexandre de Jesus Santoro Chief Commercial Officer & SVP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPO LOGISTICS, INC.20.49%16 770
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION5.73%146 990
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-4.97%75 473
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION11.66%66 527
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED5.10%51 448
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN32.95%26 050