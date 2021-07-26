XPO Logistics : Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has received a Top 10 3PL Excellence Award, as voted by the readers of Inbound Logistics magazine. Additionally, the company has been named to the publication's Top 100 3PLs in a separate process for the eighth consecutive year.

Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics Europe, said, 'We thank Inbound Logistics for these awards, which ultimately reflect the value we deliver. It's always a special honor to be recognized by 3PL customers with direct experience of our logistics and transportation services.'

Inbound Logistics determines the top 3PL providers based on two factors: input from customers outsourcing to 3PLs, and the evolution of the types of services that best-in-class 3PLs offer. The selection is based not on size, but on services offered, types of customers, corporate culture and the ability to solve challenges unique to a customer's supply chain by providing the optimal solutions.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world, with two business segments: transportation and logistics. The company helps more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently, using a network of 1,621 locations in 30 countries and approximately 140,000 team members, including 108,000 employees and 32,000 temporary workers. The company's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About the GXO spin-off

XPO intends to spin off its logistics segment on August 2, 2021 as GXO Logistics, creating two independent public companies with distinct investment identities and service offerings in vast addressable markets. GXO will be the largest pure-play contract logistics provider in the world, and XPO will be a leading provider of transportation services, primarily less-than-truckload transportation and truck brokerage. For more information, visit gxo.com.

