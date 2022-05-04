XPO Logistics Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

GREENWICH, Conn. , May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, today announced the release of its fourth annual sustainability report . The 2022 report details the company’s ESG progress from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. It includes an overview of the company’s sustainability initiatives, as well as data on more than 60 performance indicators.

Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “Our updated Sustainability Report shows how our performance in 2021 aligns with our core values – safe, inclusive, innovative, entrepreneurial and respectful. With the help of our team members across the world, especially those on the front line, we’re working continuously to improve our company in every way.”

XPO’s 2022 Sustainability Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily less-than-truckload (LTL) and truck brokerage. XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect® automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company’s global network serves 50,000 shippers with approximately 727 locations and 41,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA.

