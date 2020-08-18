Log in
XPO LOGISTICS, INC.

(XPO)
XPO Logistics : Two Service Centers Reject Union

08/18/2020

The National Labor Relations Board announced this week that employees at XPO service centers in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Kansas City, Kansas, voted to remain union free. We know that working collaboratively to uphold a positive environment and maintain the voice of every employee is the best path to a safe and healthy work life and quality service for our customers.

Disclaimer

XPO Logistics Inc. published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 19:05:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 270 M - -
Net income 2020 -15,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 493 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -473x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 7 553 M 7 553 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 96 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart XPO LOGISTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
XPO Logistics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPO LOGISTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 88,38 $
Last Close Price 82,70 $
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley S. Jacobs Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Troy A. Cooper President
Alex Santoro Executive Vice President-Operations
David B. Wyshner Chief Financial Officer
Mario A. Harik Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPO LOGISTICS, INC.3.76%7 553
UNION PACIFIC6.16%131 606
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY15.69%73 882
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION6.43%53 152
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED17.60%40 424
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN20.49%17 411
