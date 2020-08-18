XPO Logistics : Two Service Centers Reject Union

The National Labor Relations Board announced this week that employees at XPO service centers in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Kansas City, Kansas, voted to remain union free. We know that working collaboratively to uphold a positive environment and maintain the voice of every employee is the best path to a safe and healthy work life and quality service for our customers.

