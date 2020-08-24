Log in
XPO Logistics Wins Quest for Quality Awards in Four Categories

08/24/2020 | 07:01am EDT

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been named a top provider of supply chain services by readers of Logistics Management magazine. XPO’s four Quest for Quality Awards honor the company for excellence in both transportation and logistics.

The 2020 awards recognize XPO as a top-tier provider of national and multi-regional less-than-truckload service, transportation management solutions and value-added warehousing and distribution. Winners were determined by reader scores for information technology, on-time performance, caliber of operations and other service criteria.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re honored to be recognized for the value we deliver in four distinct areas of our service offering. The high marks we received are a strong indication of customer satisfaction – our ultimate goal. We thank Logistics Management and its readers for these Quest for Quality Awards.”

For 37 years, the Logistics Management Quest for Quality Awards have been regarded as an important measure of customer service and performance excellence in the transportation and logistics industry.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 96,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Erin Kurtz
+1-203-489-1586
erin.kurtz@xpo.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
