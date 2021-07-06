Log in
XPO Logistics : GXO Investor Day

07/06/2021 | 06:40am EDT
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced that the incoming leadership team of GXO Logistics will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. GXO is XPO's planned spin-off of its global logistics segment.

The Investor Day agenda will include management's discussion of GXO's investment highlights, operations, technology, financial performance and growth prospects, as well as a Q&A session. Presenting on behalf of GXO will be:

  • Brad Jacobs, chairman
  • Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer
  • Baris Oran, chief financial officer
  • Mark Manduca, chief investment officer
  • Bill Fraine, chief commercial officer
  • Richard Cawston, president, Europe
  • Eduardo Pelleissone, president, North America and Asia
  • Gavin Williams, president, UK and Ireland
  • With additional executives participating in Q&A

Investor Day Webcast

Interested parties can access GXO's Investor Day webcast on the day of the event through the investor relations area of GXO's website at gxo.com/investors.

About the GXO Spin-Off

XPO expects to spin off its logistics segment in the third quarter of 2021, creating two, pure-play industry powerhouses. The separation would create two independent public companies with distinct investment identities and service offerings in vast addressable markets. GXO would be the largest pure-play contract logistics provider in the world, and XPO would be a leading provider of transportation services, primarily less-than-truckload transportation and truck brokerage. Completion of the spin-off is subject to various conditions, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will occur or, if it does occur, of its terms or timing. Visit gxo.com for more information.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world, with two business segments: transportation and logistics. The company helps more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently, using a network of 1,621 locations in 30 countries and approximately 140,000 team members, including 108,000 employees and 32,000 temporary workers. The company's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements, including the statements above regarding plans, benefits and timing of the contemplated spin-off transaction.

Disclaimer

XPO Logistics Inc. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 10:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
