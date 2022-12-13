Advanced search
    XPO   US9837931008

XPO LOGISTICS, INC.

(XPO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-12 pm EST
37.14 USD   +2.71%
07:01aXPO Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2023 by Newsweek
GL
XPO Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2023 by Newsweek

12/13/2022 | 07:01am EST
GREENWICH, Conn. , Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of less-than-truckload transportation in North America, has been named by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for a third year. 

Newsweek, one of the nation’s oldest business publications, selects the most responsible US public companies in partnership with research firm Statista. The two organizations analyze 2,000 candidates using more than 30 key performance indicators, publicly available information and a reputational survey of US residents.

Mario Harik, XPO’s chief executive officer, said, “This recognition means a great deal to us, because Newsweek considers the full scope of corporate responsibility in making its determination. The social and environmental aspects of our culture are valued by our customers as reasons to do business with us.”

Earlier this year, XPO was named one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes magazine, and was named a 2022 Top Company for Women to Work For by the Women in Trucking Association. XPO has been recognized four times by Fortune magazine as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies.

About XPO
XPO (NYSE: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 43,000 shippers with 564 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on FacebookTwitterLinkedInInstagram and YouTube.

Media Contact
Karina Frayter
+1-203-484-8303
karina.frayter@xpo.com


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 658 M - -
Net income 2022 833 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,25x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 277 M 4 277 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart XPO LOGISTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
XPO Logistics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPO LOGISTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 37,14 $
Average target price 54,00 $
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario A. Harik Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl D. Anderson Chief Financial Officer
Bradley S. Jacobs Executive Chairman
Yoav Amiel Vice President-Technology
Alexandre de Jesus Santoro Chief Commercial Officer & SVP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPO LOGISTICS, INC.-23.90%4 277
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-16.11%138 752
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY9.43%85 576
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED18.45%73 586
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-15.00%61 578
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-9.29%11 492