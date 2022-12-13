XPO Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2023 by Newsweek

GREENWICH, Conn. , Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of less-than-truckload transportation in North America, has been named by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for a third year.

Newsweek, one of the nation’s oldest business publications, selects the most responsible US public companies in partnership with research firm Statista. The two organizations analyze 2,000 candidates using more than 30 key performance indicators, publicly available information and a reputational survey of US residents.

Mario Harik, XPO’s chief executive officer, said, “This recognition means a great deal to us, because Newsweek considers the full scope of corporate responsibility in making its determination. The social and environmental aspects of our culture are valued by our customers as reasons to do business with us.”

Earlier this year, XPO was named one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes magazine, and was named a 2022 Top Company for Women to Work For by the Women in Trucking Association. XPO has been recognized four times by Fortune magazine as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies.

About XPO

XPO (NYSE: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 43,000 shippers with 564 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .