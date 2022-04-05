XPON Technologies : Application for quotation of securities - XPN

Announcement Summary

XPON TECHNOLOGIES GROUP LIMITED

New announcement

Tuesday April 05, 2022

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

ASX security code: XPN
Security description: ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities to be quoted: 269,231
Issue date: 10/12/2021

XPON TECHNOLOGIES GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for quotation of the following securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.3 ASX issuer code XPN

1.5 Date of this announcement 5/4/2022

Registration number 635810258

The securities to be quoted are: Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Additional securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Additional securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

XPNAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

ASX +security code and description XPN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire: 269,231
Date the escrow restrictions have ceased or will cease: 5/4/2022
Issue date: 10/12/2021

Yes

269,231

No

N/A. Securities issued prior to IPO. Refer Prospectus released on Market Announcements Platform on 15 December 2021.

0.000000

Release of securities from escrow.