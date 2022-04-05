Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  XPON Technologies Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    XPN   AU0000189664

XPON TECHNOLOGIES GROUP LIMITED

(XPN)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/05 12:13:14 am EDT
0.195 AUD    --.--%
12:08aXPON TECHNOLOGIES : Application for quotation of securities - XPN
PU
02/20XPON TECHNOLOGIES : Half Year Results Release FY22
PU
02/20XPON TECHNOLOGIES : Interim Financial Statements and Appendix 4D
PU
XPON Technologies : Application for quotation of securities - XPN

04/05/2022 | 12:08am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

XPON TECHNOLOGIES GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday April 05, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

XPN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

269,231

10/12/2021

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

XPON TECHNOLOGIES GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code XPN

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 5/4/2022

Registration number 635810258

Part 2 - Type of Issue

  • 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

    +Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

  • 2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

onlyFor personal use

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing classFROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

XPNAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description XPN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

269,231

5/4/2022

Issue date

10/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

269,231

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

N/A. Securities issued prior to IPO. Refer Prospectus released on Market Announcements Platform on 15 December 2021.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Release of securities from escrow.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

XPON Technologies Group Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 04:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5,44 M 4,11 M 4,11 M
Net income 2021 -1,93 M -1,46 M -1,46 M
Net cash 2021 0,95 M 0,72 M 0,72 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 59,2 M 44,7 M 44,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart XPON TECHNOLOGIES GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
XPON Technologies Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Phillip Aris Non-Executive Chairman
Timothy Ebbeck Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Andrew Licciardo Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPON TECHNOLOGIES GROUP LIMITED-9.30%44
ACCENTURE PLC-16.91%215 762
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.55%181 017
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.54%117 045
INFOSYS LIMITED0.84%105 032
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.30%98 081