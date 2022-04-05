XPON Technologies : Application for quotation of securities - XPN

Announcement Summary
Entity name
XPON TECHNOLOGIES GROUP LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday April 05, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire
Total number of +securities to be quoted
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
Issue date
XPN
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
269,231
10/12/2021
be quoted
Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
XPON TECHNOLOGIES GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2 Registered number type ACN
1.3 ASX issuer code XPN
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 5/4/2022
Registration number 635810258
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing classFROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
XPNAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description XPN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period
And the date the escrow restrictions
has expired or is about to expire
have ceased or will cease
269,231
5/4/2022
Issue date
10/12/2021
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
269,231
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
N/A. Securities issued prior to IPO. Refer Prospectus released on Market Announcements Platform on 15 December 2021.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Release of securities from escrow.
