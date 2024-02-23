NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF )

Please contact fletcher@fmoorelaw.com.

The investigation concerns allegations of material omissions and misrepresentations from Company officers and/or directors regarding the Company's financial health and viability.

On June 26, 2023, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Xponential is "hiding the fact that many of their brands and franchisees are struggling." The report further alleges that, despite CEO claims that the Company has "never closed a store," Fuzzy Panda found over 30 permanently closed stores. Fuzzy Panda also claims that franchise documents suggest that 8 out of every 10 Xponential brands are losing money monthly, with over half of Xponential studios never making a positive financial return.

On this news, Xponential's stock price fell $9.39, or 37.4%, to close at $15.72 per share on June 27, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on December 11, 2023, Xponential disclosed that it "was contacted by the Securities and Exchange Commission" requesting that the Company provide the SEC "with certain documents."

On this news, Xponential's stock price fell more than 14% during intraday trading on December 11, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

If you own Xponential Fitness, Inc. ("Xponential" or the "Company") (NYSE: XPOF) please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at fletcher@fmoorelaw.com. There is no cost to you. Moore Law PLLC is a New York-based law firm representing investors and consumers.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Moore Law, PLLC

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

Fletcher Moore, Esq.

fletcher@fmoorelaw.com

(212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-law-pllc-encourages-xponential-fitness-inc-investors-to-contact-law-firm-302069266.html

SOURCE Moore Law PLLC