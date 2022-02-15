Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Xponential Fitness, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPOF   US98422X1019

XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.

(XPOF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rumble Knocks Out 200 Signed Franchise Agreements

02/15/2022 | 09:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Just Eight Months After Launching Franchise Opportunity, Boutique Boxing Brand is One of Xponential Fitness’ Fastest-Growing Concepts

Rumble Boxing, the popular boxing-inspired group workout, is punching its weight in boutique fitness franchising. The company announced today it has surpassed 200 signed franchise agreements less than a year since being acquired by Xponential Fitness and launching its franchise opportunity. This makes it one of the fastest brands in the portfolio to achieve this milestone. The Xponential family of brands also includes Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, YogaSix, Row House, StretchLab, AKT, STRIDE, and BFT.

Entrepreneurs from all backgrounds have been drawn to the concept, including health and fitness lovers, seasoned franchisees looking to diversify their portfolios, and some who already have experience as owners of other Xponential Fitness brands. Franchise agreements have been signed to bring multiple Rumble studios to Miami, Dallas, Austin, Nashville, Denver, San Francisco, Atlanta, Boston, Houston and Minneapolis among many other cities. Internationally, Rumble also has signed master agreements in Australia and New Zealand.

“It has been amazing to see the overwhelming interest in Rumble from entrepreneurs since the brand joined the Xponential family in March last year,” said Shaun Grove, President of Rumble. “Rumble has a strong brand presence and the franchise opportunity is clearly resonating in the fitness and franchising world. We are excited to be working with new owners across the country to make their business dreams a reality.”

Founded in January 2017 in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, Rumble delivers 45-minute, 10-round strength and conditioning group workouts crafted around teardrop-style aqua boxing bags and high-intensity strength training circuits. The workouts are known for their electrifying class experience: heart-pumping music, authentic HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training), metabolic conditioning (MetCon), and the benefits of cardio in one seamless class - all delivered by trainers that are part emcee-motivational speaker-and master of ceremony. To date, the company has 17 franchise locations open, including studios that recently debuted in Anchorage, AK and Henderson, NV. To learn more about Rumble’s franchising opportunities with Rumble, visit https://rumbleboxinggym.com/franchise.

About Rumble:

Founded in New York City in 2017, Rumble is a group fitness concept delivering a mix (or combination) of boxing-inspired circuits and the transformative power of resistance training. Pro and amateur fighters glove up together, no matter their fitness level or skill, to reveal their inner fighter. The experience is a 45-minute, 10-round, full-body cardio and strength workout crafted around specially designed water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags. Rumble was founded by Noah Neiman (former Barry's Bootcamp Master Trainer, and cast member of Bravo’s Work Out New York), Eugene Remm (Co-Founder of Catch Hospitality Group (Catch Restaurants, CATCH STEAK, Lexington Brass), Andy Stenzler (Co-Founder Cosí, Kidville), and Anthony DiMarco (13-time IRONMAN, former Managing Director, Google).

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.:

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company has built and curated a diversified platform of ten boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly-qualified instructors in-studio locations across 48 U.S. states and through master franchise agreements or international expansion in 11 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based fitness program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.xponential.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.
09:21aRumble Knocks Out 200 Signed Franchise Agreements
BU
01/24XPONENTIAL FITNESS : Investor Presentation as of Q3 2021 - January 2022 Update
PU
01/22XPONENTIAL FITNESS : Jefferies Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure S..
PU
01/11Xponential Fitness Provides 2021 Outlook; Shares Tick Up Early
MT
01/11Xponential Fitness, Inc. Provides 2021 Operating Highlights and Announces Participation..
BU
01/11Xponential Fitness, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
01/11XPONENTIAL FITNESS : Provides 2021 Operating Highlights and Announces Participation at the..
PU
01/06Four Xponential Fitness Brands Land on Entrepreneur's 2022 Franchise 500®
BU
2021XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.(NYSE : XPOF) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021Xponential Fitness Signs New Zealand Master Franchise Agreement for Three Brands
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 149 M - -
Net income 2021 -26,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 281 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -25,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 462 M 462 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,99x
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 420
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Xponential Fitness, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 19,32 $
Average target price 27,25 $
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Geisler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sarah Luna President
John P. Meloun Chief Financial Officer
Mark Grabowski Chairman
Ryan Junk Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.-5.48%462
PLANET FITNESS, INC.1.71%7 726
BASIC-FIT N.V.-3.57%3 021
LEEJAM SPORTS COMPANY18.72%1 807
ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED3.79%950
CURVES HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.46%571