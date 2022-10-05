Xponential Digital Workouts Debut on lululemon Studio

Pure Barre, Rumble, AKT and YogaSix classes now streaming on lululemon’s new fitness platform launched October 5

Xponential Fitness, the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, announced today the debut of its workouts across four brands – Pure Barre, Rumble, AKT and YogaSix – on lululemon Studio. Launched October 5, the new service from lululemon builds upon more than 10,000 on-demand and live-streamed classes that have been available with a MIRROR subscription, and adds a breadth of content from notable fitness and wellness partners like Xponential Fitness. Members of lululemon Studio can now stream Pure Barre, Rumble, AKT and YogaSix classes, as well as sign up for discounted classes at the brands’ hundreds of brick-and-mortar locations across the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005307/en/

Xponential+ workouts now streaming in lululemon Studio. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Like lululemon, Xponential is passionate about bridging the gap between digital and in-person workouts to meet today’s hybrid fitness consumer where they are,” said Garrett Marshall, President of Fitness Streaming for Xponential Fitness. “We look forward to introducing lululemon Studio users to Xponential’s incredible workouts and top-notch instructors across a variety of fitness modalities.”

The Xponential workouts appearing on lululemon Studio feature top instructors from Xponential’s own digital platform, Xponential+ (XPLUS), including Noah Neiman of Rumble, Shantani Moore of Pure Barre, Stacey Zielinski of AKT, and Tamara Teragawa of YogaSix.

lululemon Studio launched October 5 and is accessible through the lululemon Studio MIRROR, app and in-person experiences. Consumers without a lululemon Studio MIRROR can experience Pure Barre, Rumble, AKT and YogaSix digital workouts with a free trial on Xponential’s streaming app, XPLUS.

The partnership with lululemon marks another step forward in Xponential Fitness’ mission to make boutique fitness accessible for everyone. In recent years, the company has vastly expanded its digital footprint to elevate and complement the energetic, communal studio workouts that happen across its 2,000-plus locations around the world. Boasting over 500,000 members in the U.S., Xponential’s brands also include Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, STRIDE Fitness and BFT.

For more information about Xponential Fitness, visit www.xponential.com. To learn more about lululemon Studio and how to experience Xponential’s workouts on the platform, visit www.lululemon.com/Studio.

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 12 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, the largest assisted stretching brand in the United States; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training, and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

About lululemon athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a technical athletic apparel, footwear and accessories company for yoga, running, training, and most other activities, creating transformational products and experiences that build meaningful connections, unlocking greater possibility and wellbeing for all. Setting the bar in innovation of fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities around the world for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit lululemon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005307/en/