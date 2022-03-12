Log in
    XPOF   US98422X1019

XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.

(XPOF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Xponential Fitness : 34th Annual Roth Conference

03/12/2022 | 08:34pm EST
34th Annual Roth Conference
Mar 14, 2022 2:30 pm EST

Disclaimer

Xponential Fitness Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 00:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 208 M - -
Net income 2022 28,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 474 M 474 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
EV / Sales 2023 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 427
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 19,85 $
Average target price 27,75 $
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Geisler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sarah Luna President
John P. Meloun Chief Financial Officer
Mark Grabowski Chairman
Ryan Junk Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.-2.89%474
PLANET FITNESS, INC.-9.62%6 904
BASIC-FIT N.V.-5.48%2 869
LEEJAM SPORTS COMPANY18.53%1 804
ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.49%890
TOSHO CO., LTD.4.75%570