Xponential Fitness : 34th Annual Roth Conference
34th Annual Roth Conference
Mar 14, 2022 2:30 pm EST
Disclaimer
Xponential Fitness Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 00:33:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.
Sales 2022
208 M
-
-
Net income 2022
28,3 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
362 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
27,3x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
474 M
474 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
4,01x
EV / Sales 2023
3,27x
Nbr of Employees
427
Free-Float
-
Chart XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
19,85 $
Average target price
27,75 $
Spread / Average Target
39,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.