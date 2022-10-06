Xponential Fitness Gives Back This Autumn To Further Enhance the Health and Wellbeing of the Communities It Serves

Boutique Fitness Franchisor Announces a Variety of Charitable Initiatives Across Brands

Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF), the largest global curator of boutique fitness brands, is leading the way with contributions to health and wellness causes beyond the four walls of its 2,000-plus studios. Further breaking down barriers and lifting up communities through social efforts, the Company announced today a variety of charitable initiatives slated for October and November across its brands, which include Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row House, Rumble, AKT, STRIDE Fitness, and BFT.

“While Xponential Fitness’ positive impact on health and wellness is inherent to what we offer, we recognize the importance of also making an impact, through philanthropic efforts, in all of the local communities that we touch,” said Sarah Luna, President of Xponential Fitness. “Xponential and each of our brands’ initiatives are part of our Company-wide effort of making a positive difference in each of the communities that our franchise partners, studio employees, and our loyal customers live, work and, of course, exercise in.”

Miracles for Kids

As part of its annual charitable efforts, Xponential Fitness is dialing up support for Miracles for Kids, an Orange County-based charity that helps families with critically-ill children. Xponential is the Presenting Sponsor of the 2022 Night of Miracles Gala at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort on Saturday, October 8 in Dana Point, California. Along with the time and talent volunteered by Xponential’s executive leadership and corporate team members, part of the Company’s sponsorship includes the donation of an Annual XPASS subscription, an XPLUS subscription, and several high-value membership and retail packages for the charity event’s silent auction. Proceeds are used to provide housing, food, clothing and so much more to the families in need. For information on how to get involved with Miracles for Kids, visit www.miraclesforkids.org.

“We are proud to annually support the incredible work that Miracles for Kids does for the families of the community right in our very own backyard,” said Anthony Geisler, CEO of Xponential Fitness, Inc. “This organization means a lot to me, my wife, and children, and all of the hard-working team members here at Xponential. With such great efforts by not just our team, but many of the local companies in our region, we know this year’s gala will be a resounding success.”

Charitable Giving Across Brands

Xponential brands and their respective franchisees, staff teams and members are also contributing to wellness initiatives outside of their studios. As October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and November is National Gratitude Month, charitable initiatives across the brands are focused on those key areas:

Participating AKT studios are hosting donation-based classes in support of the Keep A Breast Foundation for their annual Fit 4 Prevention Campaign.

Club Pilates is introducing “Movement for a Mission,” a series of studio-led fundraising initiatives that will benefit a breast cancer awareness organization of the local studio’s choosing.

CycleBar is hosting CycleGives™ rides across the globe on October 15, to benefit Susan G. Komen.

Row House is engaging with Row For The Cure; on October 22, participating studios will host the #PinkTheBoathouse Challenge, a donation-based 5K meter row. This initiative raises donations for local women affiliates and important community programs that support survivors, patients, and caregivers affected by Breast Cancer.

StretchLab is bringing back its annual " Socktober" fundraiser, from which 10% of Grip Sock sales benefit The Donna Foundation for Breast Cancer research and patient care.

YogaSix has organized Flow For A Cause, donation-based classes that support Fit4Prevention KEEP A BREAST Foundation and the Veterans Yoga Project.

In November, Pure Barre is partnering with Soles4Souls, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, for PureGive to celebrate National Gratitude Month. Soles4Souls helps to turn shoes into opportunities by keeping them from going to waste by giving them to people in need.

For more information about Xponential Fitness’ social and environmental efforts, visit https://investor.xponential.com/esg.

