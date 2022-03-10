Log in
    XPOF   US98422X1019

XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.

(XPOF)
Xponential Fitness, Inc. Announces Participation at the 34th Annual Roth Conference and Sponsorship to Benefit the Challenged Athlete Foundation

03/10/2022 | 09:05am EST
Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, today announced Anthony Geisler, Chief Executive Officer, John Meloun, Chief Financial Officer, and Sarah Luna, President, will participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference to be held from March 13 – 15, 2022 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Dana Point, CA. Management will host meetings with investors throughout the day on both Monday, March 14th and Tuesday, March 15th.

Management will also participate in a presentation to be held on Monday, March 14th at 11:30 am PT. This presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed in the Investor Relations’ section of Xponential Fitness’ website at https://investor.xponential.com/. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website following the conference.

In connection with the conference, Xponential is proud to team up with Roth Capital Partners to support the Challenged Athletes Foundation (“CAF”), a non-profit organization that empowers people with physical disabilities through sports. Several of Xponential Fitness’ ten brands, including CycleBar, YogaSix and StretchLab, will be hosting events onsite as part of this fundraising event. All proceeds will go to the CAF and be matched by Roth Capital Partners.

The fundraiser will begin at 10 am PT on Sunday, March 13th with Xponential sponsored events occurring throughout the morning. CycleBar, the nation’s largest indoor cycling brand, and YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand, will hold classes at 11 am and 12 pm PT, respectively. In addition, StretchLab, the leader of assisted stretching, will be offering one-on-one stretching services all morning with a team of onsite, highly trained Flexologists® who will continue offering stretches throughout the week.

For more information about the Challenged Athletes Foundation please visit: http://support.challengedathletes.org/.

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 10 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.


© Business Wire 2022
