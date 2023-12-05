Official XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC. press release

Up to Three AKT Studios to be Rebranded and Transformed into KINRGY Studios

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) (”Xponential” or “the Company”), the largest global franchisor of health and wellness brands, today announced that it has partnered with KINRGY, a dance and fitness platform founded by Julianne Hough to launch brick-and-mortar KINRGY studio locations. Under the terms of the agreement, Xponential will acquire certain intellectual property of KINRGY and up to three existing AKT, Xponential’s dance-cardio brand, studio locations will be rebranded and operated as KINRGY Studios. The KINRGY team will design and deliver the studio experience and all class formats.

“Julianne is a veteran in the entertainment and dance industry who has built a loyal and engaged following with her online platform KINRGY,” said Anthony Geisler, CEO of Xponential. “We are excited to partner with her and her team to create an in-studio KINRGY experience by leveraging our platform and proven success operating fitness studios.”

KINRGY is a dance and fitness platform that powers your mind, body and energy through practices inspired by the natural elements aimed at bringing people back into balance and stability, re-ignite passion, unlock creativity and flow, and create clarity. Centralized around a signature method, KINRGY X, and rooted in self-expression, the online platform offers dance cardio, fitness, mindful movement, meditations, and sound healing classes.

“Xponential’s proven model of growing and scaling boutique fitness & wellness brands makes them the ideal partner for KINRGY,” said Julianne Hough, Founder of KINRGY. “It was our goal from the start to evolve KINRGY into an in-studio experience for our online community, and this partnership is integral in achieving this goal so consumers across markets can immerse themselves in the transformative power and effective offerings of KINRGY.”

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of health and wellness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations throughout the U.S. and internationally, with franchise, master franchise and international expansion agreements in 49 U.S. states and 22 additional countries. Xponential’s portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, the largest assisted stretching brand in the United States offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, the largest franchised indoor rowing brand in the United States; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; STRIDE Fitness, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

About KINRGY

KINRGY is a dance fitness and 360° health and wellness platform created by Emmy® Award winning dancer Julianne Hough that powers your mind, body and energy through practices inspired by the natural elements – Earth, Fire, Water, Air. We’re shifting the way that we approach fitness and wellness, where it’s not just about what you look like on the outside, but how you FEEL on the inside. KINRGY encompasses practices that not only strengthen our physical body, but also fosters our mental, emotional and energetic health as well. Our diverse offerings provide your daily dose of self-care that includes dance cardio, fitness, mindful movement, meditations, sound healing and more. Our mission at KINRGY is to create and support a judgment-free environment that empowers each person to connect back to their true nature and uniquely express their authentic self.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact pandemics on our business and franchisees; difficulties and challenges in opening studios by franchisees; the ability of franchisees to generate sufficient revenues; risks relating to expansion into international market; changes in the laws and regulations generally; and loss or reputation and brand awareness; and other risks as described in the filings of Xponential with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and Xponential undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

