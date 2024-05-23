LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The information contained in this presentation is provided solely for the purpose of acquainting the readers with Xponential Fitness, Inc. (the "Company," "Xponential" or "we") and its business operations, strategies and financial performance. This presentation and any accompanying oral statements is not an offer to sell nor is it a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities and conveys no right, title or interest in the Company or the products of its business activities.

Nothing in this presentation constitutes an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so. This presentation does not constitute an offering of securities that will be registered or qualified under the Securities Act of 1933, any United States state securities or "blue sky" laws of the securities laws or any other jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated financial performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to expected growth of our business; projected number of new studio openings; profitability; the expected impact of our movement away from Company- owned transition studios; anticipated industry trends; projected financial and performance information such as system-wide sales; projected annual revenue and Adjusted EBITDA; our competitive position in the boutique fitness industry; and ability to execute our business strategies and our strategic growth drivers. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our relationships with master franchisees, franchisees and international partners; difficulties and challenges in opening studios by franchisees; the ability of franchisees to generate sufficient revenues; risks relating to expansion into international markets; loss of reputation and brand awareness; general economic conditions and industry trends; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2023 filed by Xponential with the SEC and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this presentation is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Xponential undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Market Data and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes statistical and other industry and market data that we obtained from industry publications and research, surveys, studies and other similar third-party sources, as well as our estimates based on such data and on our internal sources. Such data and estimates involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such data and estimates. We believe that the information from these third-party sources is reliable; however, we have not independently verified them, we make no representation as to their accuracy or completeness and we do not undertake to update the data from such sources after the date of this presentation. Further, our business and the industry in which we operate is subject to a high degree of risk and uncertainty, which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by the third-party sources and by us.

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use certain non-GAAP financial information in this presentation, such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, which exclude certain non-operating or non-recurring items, including but not limited to, equity-based compensation expenses, acquisition and transaction expenses, litigation expenses, employee retention credit, financial transaction fees and related expenses, tax receivable agreement remeasurement, impairment of goodwill and other assets that we believe are not representative of our core business or future operating performance, and charges incurred in connection with our restructuring plan, to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively with comparable GAAP financial measures, is helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance, and provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. We seek to compensate such limitations by providing a detailed reconciliation for the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP in this presentation. You are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. In addition, we are not able to provide a quantitative reconciliation of the estimated full-year Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 without unreasonable efforts to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to certain items such as taxes, TRA remeasurements, and income and expense from changes in fair value of contingent consideration from acquisitions. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable and potentially significant impact on future GAAP financial results, and, as such, we also believe that any reconciliations provided would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

