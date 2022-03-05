Xponential Fitness : Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Mar 7, 2022 2:15 pm EST
Sales 2021
149 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-26,0 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
281 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-25,4x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
467 M
467 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
5,02x
EV / Sales 2022
3,98x
Nbr of Employees
420
Free-Float
-
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
19,54 $
Average target price
27,75 $
Spread / Average Target
42,0%
