  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Xponential Fitness, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPOF   US98422X1019

XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.

(XPOF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xponential Fitness : Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

03/05/2022 | 07:19pm EST
Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Mar 7, 2022 2:15 pm EST

Disclaimer

Xponential Fitness Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 00:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 149 M - -
Net income 2021 -26,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 281 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -25,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 467 M 467 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,02x
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 420
Free-Float -
Chart XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Xponential Fitness, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 19,54 $
Average target price 27,75 $
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Geisler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sarah Luna President
John P. Meloun Chief Financial Officer
Mark Grabowski Chairman
Ryan Junk Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.-4.40%467
PLANET FITNESS, INC.-12.31%6 698
BASIC-FIT N.V.-9.62%2 735
LEEJAM SPORTS COMPANY19.08%1 812
ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.30%904
TOSHO CO., LTD.3.13%573